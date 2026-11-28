November 28, 2026
During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.
Carr is having a highly efficient season, completing 216 of 319 passes (67.7%) for 2697 yards (8.5 YPC), 24 TDs, and 3 INTs.
He is not a particularly impressive prospect from an arm talent perspective, and although he has some mobility to escape pressure and make off schedule throws he's not going to wow anyone with his running ability.
What he does do well is throw with accuracy, timing, and anticipation. His stock grew after a huge win over then-top ranked Miami.
In my opinion, the Eagles should not be hellbent on running some knockoff version of the Shanahan-McVay style of offense. But if they are going in that direction, then a guy like Carr could thrive in that kind of system.
Personally, I wouldn't draft a quarterback in the top 10 pick unless I were confident that he could thrive in any system, but that's just me. I do think the Eagles would have interest in Carr if indeed they are adamant that they want to run a west coast-style offense.
Weekly quarterback disclaimer so nobody punches me in the face: Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs.
Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.
Seaton has long been considered a future first-round pick, as he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Colorado under Deion Sanders. He started immediately as a freshman and played two seasons at Colorado before transferring to LSU this past offseason. He has an intriguing combination of experience (33 career starts) and youth (he'll turn 22 next June) that is becoming a little more uncommon in this new NIL college football landscape.
As a player, Seaton has outstanding athleticism to deal with speed rushers and a sturdy lower half to anchor against power. He also has twitchy movement skills as a run blocker on the move. When you watch him pull from one side of the formation to the other, it's clear that he is going to put up some crazy 10-yard split number at the Combine. A look:
Seaton is being projected by many at a top 10, possibly even top 5 pick. He is a very good prospect, however, players potentially being drafted that highly are going to draw nitpicks, and there are a few with Seaton:
Ultimately, teams are going to weigh Seaton's ability to be a blindside protector in the NFL above all else, and he has the tools to be that, with a ceiling to grow into a better player than he already is.
Lockett is an enormous human being, at 6'6, 355. As you would expect, he is a run-stuffing NT who can anchor against double teams, and clog up the middle of the line. He has decent tackle production this season, at least for a massive nose tackle, with 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Horace Lockett (6’5 362) UCF— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) July 27, 2026
✅ Massive frame
✅ 76.9 run defense grade in 2025
✅ Power to push the pocket
✅ 7.0% career missed tackle rate pic.twitter.com/pqUDpZsZpP
With Jordan Davis off to Jacksonville, the Eagles don't have a true space-eating nose in the middle of their line.
Georgia has had a nice recent run of tight ends drafted into the NFL, beginning with Darnell Washington (3rd round, 2023), Brock Bowers (1st round, 2024), and Oscar Delp (3rd round, 2026).
Luckie has played behind Bowers and Delp, and his turn to start full-time came this season. He doesn't have volume stats, as he has just 15 catches for 250 yards and 2 TDs, but he is averaging 16.7 yards per catch and he has shown ability to make athletic plays as a receiver in his limited opportunities.
Lawson Luckie what a catch pic.twitter.com/ecJyqAUO3c— Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) December 7, 2024
Stats aside, Luckie has carved a dirty work role in Georgia's offense, and is considered one of the best run blocking tight ends in the nation.
You can see some of his work as a run blocker here:
Luckie is a tight end who can perhaps complement someone like Stowers, long-term. He is being projected as a Day 3 guy, but I think he goes Day 2, as tight ends who can block have become a hot commodity.
Lopa is an abnormally tall safety at 6'5 who is having a breakout season for Cal. In his first three games this season, Lopa had 5 INTs, including a pick-six. He had 3 INTs vs. Syracuse this year.
Kingston Lopa had 3 interceptions, 1 pass breakups, 3 stops, and 6 total tackles vs Syracuse— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 16, 2026
UNREAL performance pic.twitter.com/6WjUHYm4gS
Despite his outstanding size, I wouldn't say Lopa is a thumper by any stretch, but he does have great speed and athleticism, so much so that Cal has tried him at wide receiver. My bet is that he's going to get overrated by the draft community because of his freakish size, but he is an interesting player.
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