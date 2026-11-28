During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame (6'2, 215): (4) Notre Dame at Syracuse, 12:00 p.m.

Carr is having a highly efficient season, completing 216 of 319 passes (67.7%) for 2697 yards (8.5 YPC), 24 TDs, and 3 INTs.

He is not a particularly impressive prospect from an arm talent perspective, and although he has some mobility to escape pressure and make off schedule throws he's not going to wow anyone with his running ability.

What he does do well is throw with accuracy, timing, and anticipation. His stock grew after a huge win over then-top ranked Miami.

Carr has drawn comparisons to Brock Purdy, and you can see a lot of what Carr and Purdy do well in the video above. But he may not be a fit for every team, at least as a potential top 10 pick in the draft.

In my opinion, the Eagles should not be hellbent on running some knockoff version of the Shanahan-McVay style of offense. But if they are going in that direction, then a guy like Carr could thrive in that kind of system.

Personally, I wouldn't draft a quarterback in the top 10 pick unless I were confident that he could thrive in any system, but that's just me. I do think the Eagles would have interest in Carr if indeed they are adamant that they want to run a west coast-style offense.

Weekly quarterback disclaimer so nobody punches me in the face: Jalen Hurts had a great 2022, then a down 2023, then another great season (or at least finish) in 2024, and then another down season in 2025. Each time Hurts has faced serious adversity with the Eagles, he has bounced back with a strong season. However, in 2026, his season was compromised by a porous offensive line, an offensive scheme that has far more questions than answers, and he is now sidelined for the season (and maybe beyond?) with blood clots in his lungs. Hurts is under contract through 2028. He is a Philadelphia legend and a Super Bowl MVP. But many facets of the Eagles' future are uncertain, namely his health and the head coach. If the Eagles' season continues to spiral completely out of control and the team moves on from Nick Sirianni, a new head coach might prefer a quarterback other than Hurts. Whether you love Hurts or not, it would be naïve to assume the Eagles aren't at least doing homework on the 2027 quarterback class. And so, we'll profile some quarterbacks who make sense as well.

Jordan Seaton (77), OT, LSU (6'5, 311): LSU at Arkansas, 12:45 p.m.

Seaton has long been considered a future first-round pick, as he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school who originally enrolled at Colorado under Deion Sanders. He started immediately as a freshman and played two seasons at Colorado before transferring to LSU this past offseason. He has an intriguing combination of experience (33 career starts) and youth (he'll turn 22 next June) that is becoming a little more uncommon in this new NIL college football landscape.

As a player, Seaton has outstanding athleticism to deal with speed rushers and a sturdy lower half to anchor against power. He also has twitchy movement skills as a run blocker on the move. When you watch him pull from one side of the formation to the other, it's clear that he is going to put up some crazy 10-yard split number at the Combine. A look:

Seaton is being projected by many at a top 10, possibly even top 5 pick. He is a very good prospect, however, players potentially being drafted that highly are going to draw nitpicks, and there are a few with Seaton:

He is still considered a work in progress as a straight ahead run blocker. He is listed at 6'5. To be determined what his official height and arm length measurements will be. Former Cowboys LT Tyron Smith was 6'5, but he also had 36⅜" arms (98th percentile). That won't be Seaton. He has not always been consistently great.

Ultimately, teams are going to weigh Seaton's ability to be a blindside protector in the NFL above all else, and he has the tools to be that, with a ceiling to grow into a better player than he already is.

Horace Lockett (0), NT, UCF (6'6, 355): UCF at Colorado, 2:00 p.m.

Lockett is an enormous human being, at 6'6, 355. As you would expect, he is a run-stuffing NT who can anchor against double teams, and clog up the middle of the line. He has decent tackle production this season, at least for a massive nose tackle, with 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Horace Lockett (6’5 362) UCF



✅ Massive frame

✅ 76.9 run defense grade in 2025

✅ Power to push the pocket

✅ 7.0% career missed tackle rate pic.twitter.com/pqUDpZsZpP — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) July 27, 2026

With Jordan Davis off to Jacksonville, the Eagles don't have a true space-eating nose in the middle of their line.