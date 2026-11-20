Thursday in Ottawa flew in the face of the narratives that have been feeding into the worst of impulses.

Cam York is a pushover out there, with no killer instinct. Yet he was aggressive, attacked the net, and scored two critical goals.

Jamie Drysdale will never drive the puck like he's supposed to, and he has his contract now, so what does he care? He was skating with the puck on a string, and when push came to shove, he stepped up and fired in the tying goal late. He now has 12 points and a plus-5 rating through his last 10 games.

Owen Tippett is invisible and Tyson Foerster's contract jumped the gun. Tippett slipped into open ice and unloaded a bullet of a shot in the first period, for his second goal in as many games, then Foerster went flying down the ice in the third and unleashed a laser to the back of the net.

The Philadelphia Flyers are soft, and have lost any sense of will, any spark to fight. They fell down three early into the third, and if this was a month ago, yeah, that would've been it. They would've folded, and aggravation would've kept brewing over what this team's deal was.

But they stayed with it. York scored his second of the night, Foerster notched his 15 seconds later, and then with time dwindling, Drysdale came up with the equalizer to force overtime.

Then, at the end of it all, was the new dark cloud hovering over every last frustration and issue with the Flyers, valid or not...

Travis Konecny is a problem. He has taken a reported exception to the organization's youth taking over – even though that was always the long-term plan that he signed up for. He's the symbol of everything wrong with the team's veteran leadership, and needs to be shown the door. But Konecny was there waiting for the traveling press after Thursday's morning skate, knowing that report was going to be the topic of conversation. He refuted it. Head coach Rick Tocchet did, too.

And then Konecny went out there that night against the Senators, set up three sequences that led straight to Flyers goals, and almost fittingly, went blazing through center ice and down the offensive zone wall with the puck in overtime, zipping a shot that went trickling under the pad of old friend Sam Ersson and across the line for the winner.

The Flyers rallied back to win, 6-5, and Konecny was mobbed by every teammate in celebration – young, old, or in the middle – after he capped off what was easily his best game all season, and in the midst of what has unraveled into an exhausting first two months of it – where just about everything that could go wrong did, and where the worst things that could've been said around the rest of the NHL and even among their own fans were.

KONECNY COMPLETES THE FLYERS COMEBACK IN OVERTIME 🚨



IT WAS 5-2 SENATORS IN THE 3RD 😱 pic.twitter.com/lzQ5SvkTes — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2026

It's been ugly. Thursday night was ugly, too.

But the Flyers are still here, and through the cyclone of noise that's been swirling around them – whether it's about Konecny, or York, Tocchet's job security, or Matvei Michkov's future, Nick Seeler, or revisionist history on former top prospect Cutter Gauthier – they've quietly put together a better game of hockey and have won four of their last six games.

That certainly doesn't fix everything wrong with the Flyers, and likely won't dampen every last rumor or bit of speculation that's out there about them right now either.

But for now, there are signs of a pulse, whereas a few weeks ago, there just weren't.

And for a night, they came through with an effort that flew in the face of the worst perceived narratives about them.

Ugly? Sure. But not without fight, and not without the impact of heavily harped-on names.

"It was ugly," Drysdale stressed postgame. "We didn't play very well, but we found a way. No quit, and a few guys, [like] TK, heck of a game. Took charge, especially in that third period. Very vocal and awesome to see."

"I think it was just show up today and have fun," Konecny added, in the wake of that report and his own struggles this season that well preceded it. "Play hockey, be positive. Whatever happens, happens. And hopefully, I can help the team in some way to come up with the two points. That's kind of how I approached it."

And he's still he after it. So are the Flyers, with those two points in hand and signs that there is a pulse.

The noise is still there, too, granted. But at this rate, there's not much else that Konecny, or Drysdale, or the Flyers on the whole can really do about it.

They just have to keep playing, and climb as far as they can, so that maybe it eventually all flies in the face of the worst-perceived narratives about them.

"He's the man," Drysdale said about Konecny. "You know how much of an impact he has off the ice alone, and when he's playing the way we all know TK can play, he's a difference-maker at the end of the day. He was that tonight."

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