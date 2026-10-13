Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to sign copies of new book at Doylestown Barnes & Noble

Fox News host and author Brian Kilmeade will make a stop in Bucks County next month for a ticketed book signing at Barnes & Noble in Doylestown.

Kilmeade will appear beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for a signing of Uniting the States: Six Crucial Moments That Forged the American Miracle. The book looks at six figures and turning points from early U.S. history, including John Adams, George Washington, Daniel Shays, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and John Quincy Adams.

Tickets cost $37.61 through Eventbrite and include admission to the signing line and one signed, personalized copy of the book. Attendees will also be allowed to take photos with Kilmeade during the event.

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The event is structured as a signing rather than a talk or Q&A. Barnes & Noble says memorabilia will not be signed, and large bags are not permitted.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Barnes & Noble, Barn Plaza, 1745 S. Easton Road, Suite 2E, Doylestown, PA 18901

Tickets: $37.61 through Eventbrite

Included: Admission to the signing line and one signed, personalized copy of Uniting the States

Photos: Permitted with Kilmeade

Restrictions: Ticket required for every attendee; no memorabilia; no large bags

Find more upcoming events here.

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