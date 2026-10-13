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October 13, 2026

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade to sign copies of new book at Doylestown Barnes & Noble

The Nov. 1 appearance includes a signed, personalized copy of 'Uniting the States' and photos with Kilmeade

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Appearance Books
Kilmeade One Nation Provided Courtesy/FOX News Channel

Brian Kilmeade will appear at Barnes & Noble in Doylestown on Nov. 1 for a ticketed signing of his book "Uniting the States: Six Crucial Moments That Forged the American Miracle."

Fox News host and author Brian Kilmeade will make a stop in Bucks County next month for a ticketed book signing at Barnes & Noble in Doylestown.

Kilmeade will appear beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, for a signing of Uniting the States: Six Crucial Moments That Forged the American Miracle. The book looks at six figures and turning points from early U.S. history, including John Adams, George Washington, Daniel Shays, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and John Quincy Adams.

Tickets cost $37.61 through Eventbrite and include admission to the signing line and one signed, personalized copy of the book. Attendees will also be allowed to take photos with Kilmeade during the event.

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The event is structured as a signing rather than a talk or Q&A. Barnes & Noble says memorabilia will not be signed, and large bags are not permitted.

Brian Kilmeade book signing

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Barnes & Noble, Barn Plaza, 1745 S. Easton Road, Suite 2E, Doylestown, PA 18901
Tickets: $37.61 through Eventbrite
Included: Admission to the signing line and one signed, personalized copy of Uniting the States
Photos: Permitted with Kilmeade
Restrictions: Ticket required for every attendee; no memorabilia; no large bags

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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