Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 5, Eagles vs. Jaguars

In their Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the Philadelphia Eagles played 62 snaps on offense and 72 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 62 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: For years Hurts' success was dismissed because he had incredible talent all around him. That talent was gone on Sunday. He played behind a shell of what the offensive line used to be, and he was throwing to receivers yesterday who wouldn't start for most teams.

One play from this game that will probably kind of fade into the ether was when the Jags sent EIGHT (!) at Hurts, who calmly floated a ball down the field to Dontayvion Wicks, but Wicks just didn't have enough speed to make the play for the TD.

Dontayvion Wicks 59-yard TD ... or not



pic.twitter.com/MlwhbMO3yW — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 11, 2026

The more I look at this play, the more I'm convinced that was a great throw in the face of instant pressure. That's a TD to DeVonta Smith, or really like 90 percent of the league's wide receivers. Unfortunately, Wicks has well below average speed.

I can already hear a counter-argument that Hurts has to ease up on the throw to account for Wicks' lack of speed, which is obviously a ridiculous premise in the face of three Jaguars instantly bearing down on him on an eight-man blitz.

Hurts finished 21 of 40 for 220 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs. He faced constant pressure all day:

Jalen Hurts’ average time to throw was 2.53 seconds, the second quickest of his career. In the first half, he completed 6-for-8 quick passes (under 2.5 seconds) for 106 yards, but was 5/14, 39 yards on quick passes in second half.



He was pressured on 54.8% of his dropbacks and… pic.twitter.com/NyKkiH0vRO — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 11, 2026

After a couple of down games Weeks 3 and 4, I thought he was fine in this game, given what he has to work with. It's going to be a tough season for Hurts. Even when he plays reasonably well, it's not always going to look that way.