Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 5, Eagles vs. Jaguars

October 12, 2026
In their Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the Philadelphia Eagles played 62 snaps on offense and 72 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.
• 62 snaps: Jalen Hurts
Notes: For years Hurts' success was dismissed because he had incredible talent all around him. That talent was gone on Sunday. He played behind a shell of what the offensive line used to be, and he was throwing to receivers yesterday who wouldn't start for most teams.
One play from this game that will probably kind of fade into the ether was when the Jags sent EIGHT (!) at Hurts, who calmly floated a ball down the field to Dontayvion Wicks, but Wicks just didn't have enough speed to make the play for the TD.
Dontayvion Wicks 59-yard TD ... or not— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 11, 2026
pic.twitter.com/MlwhbMO3yW
The more I look at this play, the more I'm convinced that was a great throw in the face of instant pressure. That's a TD to DeVonta Smith, or really like 90 percent of the league's wide receivers. Unfortunately, Wicks has well below average speed.
I can already hear a counter-argument that Hurts has to ease up on the throw to account for Wicks' lack of speed, which is obviously a ridiculous premise in the face of three Jaguars instantly bearing down on him on an eight-man blitz.
Hurts finished 21 of 40 for 220 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs. He faced constant pressure all day:
Jalen Hurts’ average time to throw was 2.53 seconds, the second quickest of his career. In the first half, he completed 6-for-8 quick passes (under 2.5 seconds) for 106 yards, but was 5/14, 39 yards on quick passes in second half.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 11, 2026
He was pressured on 54.8% of his dropbacks and… pic.twitter.com/NyKkiH0vRO
• 48 snaps: Dameon Pierce
• 13 snaps: Will Shipley
Notes: Pierce and Shipley combined for 16 carries for 20 yards. They also combined for 3 catches on 7 targets for 5 yards. Shipley suffered a foot injury and did not return.
• 53 snaps: Darius Cooper
• 52 snaps: Dontayvion Wicks
• 50 snaps: Makai Lemon
• 12 snaps: Elijah Moore
Notes: Cooper had a great catch and run for a TD, obviously:
DARIUS COOPER 62 YARDS!!! pic.twitter.com/TTJayV78mF— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 11, 2026
One small positive takeaway from this game: Makai Lemon! He had 5 catches on 7 targets for 43 yards, which obviously isn't going to wow anyone, but I do see some improvement there.
• 43 snaps: Dallas Goedert
• 20 snaps: Johnny Mundt
• 12 snaps: E.J. Jenkins
• 7 snaps: Zach Ertz
Notes: Goedert unsurprisingly led the team in targets, and he had 6 catches but for only 38 yards.
Loved the deep shot down the sideline to a 35-year-old Ertz on third down, lol.
• 62 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors, Markel Bell
• 48 snaps: Tyler Steen
• 12 snaps: Fred Johnson
Notes: Steen injured his shoulder, but returned.
Lampkin and Majors made their first career starts. Bell made his second career start. That went about as expected, but I thought they battled.
• 58 snaps: Nolan Smith
• 38 snaps: Arnold Ebiketie
• 31 snaps: Jalyx Hunt
• 15 snaps: A.J. Epenesa
Notes: Hunt injured his ankle/knee, and did not return. He was wearing a walking boot in the locker room after the game.
• 58 snaps: Jalen Carter
• 42 snaps: Moro Ojomo
• 35 snaps: Jordan Davis
• 18 snaps: Byron Young
• 2 snaps: Ty Robinson
Notes: The Eagles made Carter the richest interior defensive lineman in the NFL just before the start of training camp. He did not play like that type of player in the Eagles' first four games. But on Sunday he was not wearing a cast on his wrist for the first time since Week 1, and he was dominant. The Eagles will hope to see more of that.
• 72 snaps: Zack Baun
• 62 snaps: Jihaad Campbell
Notes: Baun is great player. He had 11 tackles and huge play on fourth down on an Eagles goal line stand at the end of the first half.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got tossed after fighting on the opening kickoff. The TV broadcast didn't show that fight in its entirety. What they showed didn't seem ejection-worthy. But here's what they missed:
Ok ok..I’ll share what I filmed. But I want credit.. 😜😜 GO BIRDS! pic.twitter.com/oEzQ6SRAAT— SmittySZN🦅🦅 (@DutchJawn) October 11, 2026
Obviously, that's an ejection-worthy fight.
• 72 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen, Cooper DeJean, Andrew Mukuba
• 44 snaps: Kenny Moore
• 25 snaps: Michael Carter
• 4 snaps: Jonathan Jones
Notes: Mitchell had his first career regular season INT. (He has 4 in the playoffs.)
Woolen gave up the game-changing TD reception by Parker Washington, but he had good coverage on the play.
Carter was injured and did not return. Moore filled in for him.
⭐⭐⭐: Jalen Carter
🌟🌟: Zack Baun
✨: Quinyon Mitchell
Jalen Carter
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