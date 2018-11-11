Kevin Hart, 'Black-ish' producer Courtney Lilly teaming up for ABC comedy

You’ll never believe it, but Kevin Hart has a new project.

The North Philadelphia native is teaming up with “Black-ish” executive producer Courtney Lilly for a project called “Don’t Call It a Comeback” for ABC. The show is already in development, according to Variety.

The new project will be a single-camera family comedy about a divorced dad who was a one-hit wonder in the 1990s. The show will follow the dad’s attempt at a comeback and his navigating of everyday parenting worries, relationships, and everything else.

Before “’Black-ish”, Lilly worked on “The Cleveland Show” for Fox, and wrote for “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Arrested Development” among other credits.

Hart sounds pretty jazzed to work with Lilly, according to Variety:

“Courtney’s idea is funny, relatable and most importantly has so much heart—all the elements that belong in a HartBeat production,” Hart said. “I’m so excited to work with him and everybody at ABC.”

When he wasn’t hilariously celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, Hart has had a busy 2018.

He had a film premiere at the Philadelphia Film Festival, he handed out six figures in college scholarships to Philadelphia students, he lined up an animated show with Fox, he put out a YouTube show, he yelled at President Trump at the VMAs, he yelled at Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, and he signed a first-look deal with Nickelodeon.

Is there such a thing as too much Kevin Hart?

We'll eventually find out.

