More Health:

September 23, 2022

Need some motivation to start a healthy lifestyle? Here are 25 benefits

From reduced risk of heart disease to improved sex, there are many reasons to adopt better fitness and eating habits

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
092322 Healthy Lifestyle Motivation Bicycling.jpg Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Only about 3% of Americans live healthy lifestyles, and upwards of 70% are overweight or obese. But there are many reasons for people to begin living healthy, including a longer life expectancy, better sleep, reduced anxiety, a lower risk of cancer and diabetes, weight loss, fewer headaches and an improved sex life.

On the heels of back-to-back reports showing that the health of U.S. men compares poorly to those in other affluent countries, and that American women are now living almost 6 years longer than men, clearly it's the time to restate the case for healthy behavior, and to do so in a powerful way.

If there is one thing I've learned in my journey as a men's health advocate, it's that message framing carries equal weight to the message itself. If I can't capture your attention quickly and describe healthy behavior in a way that brings strong meaning to you – that conveys a personal return on investment – then I've lost my opportunity.

Longstanding misconceptions that positive living is all about drudgery, pain and negative images dominates our culture – despite the glorification of fitness and health. As I've reminded you over the years, barely 3% of Americans (men and women) lead healthy lifestyles and, upwards of 70% are obese or overweight.

That's why I've been ranting since the publication of these recent studies and asking, will the fate of men ever change?

A strong case for healthy living

I believe that there is indeed a very strong case to be made for a healthy lifestyle – if presented in the right way. A case built on the vast benefits derived from just a little attention to your daily habits. Outcomes that are intensely personal and meaningful in the core of your soul. Dividends that are well worth your investment.

In presenting this case, I draw on the evidence of scientists and medical experts shared in my columns over past two years. By consolidating these individual vignettes into a comprehensive list of benefits, my goal is to "super-size" (pun intended) the cause for healthy practices, increasing the potential to create the value proposition you need to trigger action and sustain your commitment.

At the center of the case, the value proposition I keep referencing, are the activities enabled by better health: quality time with children and grandchildren, encore careers, travel and whatever else you aspire to do that requires physical capacity – essentially, everything in life.

These are what I call social motivators. The factors that create your "why," your purpose, your meaning. With a clear focus on your social aspirations, you've got the platform to sustain your habits and get you through the ups and downs that everyone encounters.

The experts on benefits

Before I jump to my list of reasons to live healthy, let's review a few high-level points from the experts to reinforce the fact that my list is grounded in science.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that regular physical activity is one of the best things you can do for your health. The benefits of exercise include brain health, a reduction in disease risk, weight management, stronger bones and muscles, and an increased ability to perform everyday functions.

Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health concluded that healthy habits can make a big difference in your life. They studied the impact of health habits on life expectancy and found that both men and women who met a 5-point criteria for good habits lived impressively longer lives than those did not: 14 years for women and 12 years for men. The report notes that people who met none of the 5 criteria were far more likely to die prematurely from cancer or cardiovascular disease.

The Mayo Clinic provides a great practical example, suggesting that a daily, brisk walk can help prevent or manage heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes. Finally, the Cleveland Clinic reminds us that the benefits of working out extend to both your body and your mind.

My top 25 list

So, with the experts on record documenting the science behind these outcomes, here are my top 25 benefits of a healthy lifestyle. When looked at in this very direct and consolidated fashion, I think it makes a compelling case. Now, this is totally old school, but feel free to print this list and post it somewhere prominent so that when you're ready to shut the alarm and roll over, you may get a peek at them and muster up the drive to get up and start moving. Here you go.

1. Longer life
2. Better sleep
3. More energy
4. Reduced pain
5. Natural testosterone
6. Natural immunity
7. Reduced risk of cancer and type 2 diabetes
8. Improved cardiovascular health/reduced risk of heart disease and stroke
9. Save money
10. Better mood, more happiness, less depression
11. Reduced anxiety
12. Improved mental functioning
13. Fewer headaches
14. Less gastrointestinal problems
15. Lower blood pressure
16. Lower levels of inflammation
17. Lower risk of vision loss
18. Weight loss
19. Improved sex life
20. Better skin
21. Fewer respiratory infections
22. Better oral health
23. Stronger muscles and bones
24. Delay in the onset of disability
25. Prevention of falls and hip fractures 

Inspired? This is just the tip of the iceberg. Remember, if you can get your spouse or significant other to join you, not only will you increase your chances to maintain your habits, but you'll lay the groundwork for a closer and improved relationship – which in-turn, serves as the best source of motivation to keep up the healthy habits. Do you see how this reinforcing circular dynamo works?

Once you get in this rhythm, there's no telling what you can achieve and how good you'll feel. And, most importantly, you'll have a better shot at keeping up with an active social calendar (the kids, grandkids, spouse and the like) which is ultimately, what life's all about. A pretty good dividend for about 2 and 1/2 hours a week and just a little bit of discipline.

In my next column, I'll rundown the details on the full scope of healthy behaviors. Yes, diet and exercise are at the heart, but you'll be pleased to know that there is a lot more you can do to contribute to your health and well-being. Until then, I hope this list makes the case and convinces you to start a new journey. The benefits are ample. Give it a shot.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50." Read more from Louis on his website.

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health 50-Plus Men Philadelphia Healthy Eating Exercise Healthy Living

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Person sitting at desk in library using laptop

What you should know about monkeypox

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey, Pennsylvania offer support to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc
Hurricane Fiona Relief

Outdoors

Explore, enjoy and engage with nature during annual River Days
Limited - AWE - River Days 2022 - 1

Men's Health

Need some motivation to start a healthy lifestyle? Here are 25 benefits
092322 Healthy Lifestyle Motivation Bicycling.jpg

Eagles

Eagles-Commanders: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 3
061422CarsonWentz

Films

Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' shows family vacation cut short by impending apocalypse
Knock at the Cabin Trailer

Festivals

Make a piece of Mexican folk art with Philly's Magic Gardens during a festival on South Street
South Street Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved