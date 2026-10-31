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October 31, 2026

Meet NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. at Bass Pro Shops grand opening in New Jersey

The Nov. 11 celebration in Sayreville will also feature PAW Patrol meet-and-greets, fishing celebrities, giveaways and the debut of an 80,000-gallon aquarium.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Celebrities Grand Opening Party
Martin Truex Jr. at Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening USA TODAY Sports/via Reuters Connect

NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is scheduled to appear at the grand opening of Bass Pro Shops in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Meet-and-greets and autograph opportunities are planned through 8 p.m.

NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is heading to New Jersey for a public appearance Wednesday, Nov. 11, when Bass Pro Shops celebrates the opening of its new Outdoor World store in Sayreville.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be among several sports and outdoor personalities taking part in the grand-opening festivities, which begin with live music at 5 p.m. An opening ceremony follows at 6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. and meet-and-greets and autographs scheduled until 8 p.m.

Truex won't be the only familiar face. Professional anglers Ott DeFoe, Jimmy Houston, George Poveromo and Rick Clunn are also expected, along with hunting television personalities Brian "Pigman" Quaca and Junie Quaca. Children can meet and take photos with PAW Patrol characters, too.

The celebration takes place in Sayreville, Middlesex County, roughly 60 to 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The new 200,000-square-foot store is part of the Riverton development near the Garden State Parkway, but there's more to explore than fishing gear and outdoor equipment.

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One of its biggest attractions is an 80,000-gallon Shipwreck Aquarium that rises nearly three stories and houses more than 280 fish. The store also features a ray touch pool with five species of rays and two jellyfish exhibits.

Bass Pro Shops AquariumProvided Courtesy/Bass Pro Shops

A rendering released by Bass Pro Shops shows the planned 80,000-gallon Shipwreck Aquarium at its new Sayreville, New Jersey, location. The nearly three-story aquarium will house more than 280 fish, with a ray touch pool and jellyfish exhibits also planned for the store.


Another addition is The Flemish Cap, an underwater-themed restaurant and entertainment area with bowling lanes, arcade games and interactive attractions. The store will also display Fidelity V, the offshore fishing boat once owned by former President George H.W. Bush.

Opening night is being billed as an Evening for Conservation. Bass Pro Shops says 15% of sales on most items that evening will be donated to local conservation organizations. Veterans can also visit a special tent with giveaways during the Veterans Day celebration.

The festivities continue through the weekend. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, families can visit Santa's Wonderland for a free 4-by-6-inch photo with Santa. Door prizes will also be offered to the first 200 customers through the door each day from Nov. 12-14, limited to one prize per family.

The grand-opening celebration is open to the public, with no admission fee listed. Meet-and-greets and autograph opportunities are scheduled through 8 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops grand opening in Sayreville

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026
Time: Entertainment begins at 5 p.m.; ceremony at 6 p.m.; ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m.; celebrity meet-and-greets and autographs until 8 p.m.
Location: Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, 1 Bass Pro Drive, Sayreville, NJ 08872
Admission: Open to the public; no admission fee listed
Celebrity appearances: Martin Truex Jr., Ott DeFoe, Jimmy Houston, George Poveromo, Rick Clunn, Brian and Junie Quaca, and PAW Patrol characters
Other attractions: 80,000-gallon aquarium, ray touch pool, jellyfish exhibits, live music and opening-weekend giveaways
Additional dates: Free Santa photos begin Nov. 12; door prizes for the first 200 customers each day Nov. 12-14, limited to one per family
More information: Bass Pro Shops Sayreville grand opening

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Read more Celebrities Grand Opening Party Bass Pro Shops NASCAR Martin Truex Jr.

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