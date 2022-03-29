Former Phillies top prospect Adam Haseley traded to White Sox

Adam Haseley, once a top outfield prospect in the Phillies' farm system, has been traded to the Chicago White Sox for right-hander McKinley Moore. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was first to report.

Haseley, who the Phillies selected eighth overall in the 2017 amateur draft, has struggled immensely this spring, batting 2-for-18 in seven games and 0-for-6 across the Phillies' last two exhibitions against Toronto and Baltimore. At that rate he had little chance of cracking the club's roster.

The 25-year old's struggles carried over from the early season ones he suffered at the beginning of 2021, up until it was announced on April 14 that he was stepping away from the team indefinitely due to personal reasons. Haseley wouldn't play the rest of the season.

A highly-touted outfielder coming out of the University of Virginia five years ago, Haseley was among the Phillies' top prospects and projected to take over in centerfield. He earned his call up in June 2019, after Andrew McCutchen went down with an ACL tear and sped up the process.

In 67 games, Haseley hit a promising .266 with five home runs, 14 doubles, 26 RBIs, and a .720 OPS. He played 40 of the Phillies' 60 games in the COVID-condensed 2020 schedule, batting .278 with a .690 OPS and no home runs.

Coming into 2021, Haseley looked set to at least compete for the starting centerfield job, but a groin strain suffered in spring training and his prolonged absence for nearly all of the regular season derailed that plan.

Matt Vierling now looks to have the inside track on starting in centerfield to begin 2022. Mickey Moniak, once a top outfield prospect himself, may have worked himself into the conversation as well with Odubel Herrera hurt.

Haseley's trade also opens up a spot on the 40-man roster that could potentially be used for infield prospect Bryson Stott, which might be cause for concern for Alec Bohm's hopes at third base.

Moore, 23, is a minor-league relief arm who has made one spring appearance for the White Sox on March 19 against Cleveland. He pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up six earned runs. He went 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched last season between single A-high A ball.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports