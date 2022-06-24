More News:

June 24, 2022

Penn's first NFT, a video on COVID-19 vaccine technology, to be auctioned off

The sale will benefit future research efforts at the university, but the NFT market has cratered since its peak last year

A non-fungible token created by the University of Pennsylvania to commemorate breakthrough research used by COVID-19 vaccine developers will be auctioned off by Christie's next month. 

The NFT – the first released by the Ivy League university – includes a one-minute, 3D animation depicting the way mRNA technology used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines protects people against the coronavirus. 

A pair of Penn scientists – Dr. Drew Weissman and Kaitlin Kariko – identified a way to ensure mRNA reaches the part of the body necessary to trigger an immune response. Scientists believe the technology can be used as part of future therapies fighting influenza, cancer and other diseases. 

"The stunning speed with which the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were developed and their global success in fighting the pandemic has led to an explosion of interest in modified mRNA technology (that) can be applied across many fields," Penn Executive Vice President Dr. J. Larry Jameson said. 

Christie's will host an online auction for the NFT that runs from July 15-25. The money raised from the auction will be used to further research at Penn. 

NFTs – digital assets traded via blockchain – were once a hot market. There were nearly 1 million accounts actively trading NFTs at the beginning of the year, but as of May, there were less than 500,000.

NFTs store data in a blockchain that provides public certificates of authenticity and proof of legal ownership. NFTs usually house photos, videos and audio.

The NFT market was estimated at $40 billion last year. 

In early May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the NFT marketed had flatlined, noting daily sales had dropped 92% since their peak in September. Many NFTs had lost significant value since their owners had purchased them. 

An NFT curated by the rapper Snoop Dogg had been purchased for $32,000 in April. The owner then put it up for auction at $25.5 million, but initially only received a $210 bid. 

However, the market is subject to fluctuation. 

