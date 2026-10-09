Trick-or-treat at William Penn’s Bucks County estate on Oct. 25

Pennsbury Manor is opening its grounds for a free Halloween afternoon on Oct. 25, with trick-or-treating throughout William Penn’s reconstructed Bucks County estate.

The annual Tricks & Treats event runs from 1-4 p.m. at Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road in Morrisville. Organizers expect as many as 1,000 children to attend with their families.

One of the more unusual activities will let visitors sit on the jury during a recreation of the 1683 trial of Margaret Mattson, a Pennsylvania colonist accused of witchcraft. William Penn presided over the actual case.

Provided Courtesy/Pennsbury Manor Cider pressing at Pennsbury Manor.

The afternoon will also include cider pressing demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, carnival games and heritage dancing. A “magic pumpkin” show featuring talking gourds is also part of the lineup.

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Teal pumpkins with prizes will be available for children with food allergies, and the Brew Note Coffee Co. truck is scheduled to be on site.

Families are encouraged to come in costume for the event, which takes place across the grounds of Pennsbury Manor along the Delaware River.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville, PA 19067

Cost: Free

What to expect: Trick-or-treating, a witch trial recreation, cider pressing, carnival games, pumpkin decorating, heritage dancing and a “magic pumpkin” show

Food allergy option: Teal pumpkins with prizes will be available for children with food allergies

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.