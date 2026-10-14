2027 Philadelphia Flower Show to feature displays from Longwood, Chanticleer and three other public gardens

The Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in March with more than 30 major exhibitors, a new statewide public-gardens showcase, an after-hours party and adult tickets starting at $45 online.

The 2027 show is open to the public from March 13-21, following a PHS Members Preview Day on March 12. This year’s theme is “ICONIC,” which looks at how gardens and plants have influenced art, fashion, food, film and other forms of creative expression.

PHS has already announced several major features, special events and ticket options. Here’s an early look at what’s planned so far.

Five Pennsylvania public gardens in one place

For the first time, the Flower Show will bring together five public gardens from across Pennsylvania for a single showcase.

Chanticleer Garden, Longwood Gardens, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden and The Arboretum at Penn State will each create a garden for the show.

The Pennsylvania Public Gardens Showcase will put five gardens from across the state side by side, including two Philadelphia-area destinations alongside institutions from western and central Pennsylvania.

Competitions, speakers and things to do

The Hamilton Horticourt will feature growers and artists competing for blue ribbons. Attendees can see prized plants and other entries displayed and judged by experts.

The free Know to Grow speaker series will feature daily talks with gardening experts and advice that people can use at home.

The show will also include botanical art, floral competitions, hands-on activities and a marketplace selling plants, gardening supplies, gifts and other items.

Kids Cocoon will offer interactive activities focused on plants, nature and gardening.

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Flowers After Hours returns

The Flower Show’s after-hours party will take place Saturday, March 20.

This year’s event, Flowers After Hours: Stylin’ & Wildin’, runs from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. and will include music, dancing, cocktails and entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to wear animal prints or tropical-inspired outfits to match the night’s theme.

How much are Philadelphia Flower Show tickets?

Online adult tickets cost $45 Monday through Thursday and $55 Friday through Sunday.

Twilight tickets, valid after 4 p.m., cost $35 on weekdays and $45 Friday through Sunday.

Discounted student and child tickets are also available, and children under 4 are admitted free.

A $60 Adult Flex Ticket can be used for one visit on any day of the show without choosing a specific date in advance.

For people planning to visit more than once, the $105 Floral Fanatic Pass includes daily admission, a Flower Show gift bag and premium seating at Know to Grow talks.

Adult and Twilight tickets cost more when purchased in person at the Convention Center.

PHS members can get in early

PHS members will have access to the Flower Show on March 12, one day before it opens to the general public.

Members can also enter from 9-10 a.m. during the show and use a members-only lounge. Ticket discounts and other benefits vary by membership level.

Public dates: Saturday, March 13-Sunday, March 21, 2027

Members Preview Day: Friday, March 12

Location: Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia

Theme: “ICONIC”

Exhibitors: More than 30 major exhibitors

Online adult tickets: $45 weekdays; $55 Friday-Sunday

Twilight tickets: $35 weekdays; $45 Friday-Sunday

Student tickets: $25 weekdays; $30 Friday-Sunday

Children: $20 weekdays; $25 Friday-Sunday; children under 4 free

Adult Flex Ticket: $60

Floral Fanatic Pass: $105

Processing fee: $3 per individual ticket

Special event: Flowers After Hours: Stylin’ & Wildin’, March 20, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tickets: On sale now through PHS

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.