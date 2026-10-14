Organizers unveil theme for 2027 Philadelphia Flower Show

The 2027 Philadelphia Flower Show theme will celebrate the cultural inspiration artists, makers and other creatives have found in plants for centuries.

The theme for the 198th show will be "ICONIC," the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Wednesday. The annual event returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from March 12-21 with floral sculptures, hanging structures and bouquets honoring the garden's role as a muse.

This year's show will feature 30 exhibits that interpret the theme of flowers' role as a source of beauty and inspiration. PHS noted that gardening plays a prominent role in many cultural touchstones, such as Claude Monet's "Water Lilies" painting series, William Morris' botanical textiles, floral prints in fashion and flavor and fragrances for food and perfume.

"Iconic is a word we hear everywhere today, so we started by asking what it actually means for something to be iconic," Seth Pearsoll, creative director for the Flower Show, said in a statement. "We kept coming back to gardening’s remarkable ability to evolve while remaining relevant. It has been reimagined countless times, shaped by different cultures, artistic movements, and creative voices, yet continues to inspire us in new ways. ICONIC gives our exhibitors the freedom to explore that rich history while imagining what gardening can become next."

The show features the work of international horticulturalists and floral designers who compete for prizes. But this year, five public gardens from across the state will also be creating designs. The Pennsylvania Public Gardens Showcase will include the work of Chanticleer Garden, Longwood Gardens, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden and Penn State University's arboretum.

Tickets are now available and range from $20 to $105 with discounts for PHS members, children and students.

Last year's theme, "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening," celebrated the history of horticulture and landscaping in the United States. It was the final installment of a three-part series on the past, present and future of gardening.