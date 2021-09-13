More Sports:

September 13, 2021

Flyers task fans with selecting goal song for 2021-22 season

Some on Twitter are advocating for the return of goal songs past. Gritty, meanwhile, wants 'Free Bird'

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
91321 Flyers fans pick goal song.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Flyers fans have been tasked with a big job ahead of the 2021-22 season: Picking the song that will echo throughout the Wells Fargo Center after the team scores a goal. Songs can be submitted through the Flyers' website through Sept. 23.

We're nearly a month away from the start of the 2021-22 NHL season, and Philadelphia Flyers fans have some important business to attend to before packing the Wells Fargo Center to capacity for the first time in more than a year.

The Flyers are challenging fans to pick the song — or create their own — that will play every time the team scores a goal at home this season. Judging by range of submissions pouring in on Twitter after the Flyers announced the contest, the competition is going to be stiff.

Fans have until Sept. 23 to submit song requests or upload their original compositions on the Flyers' website. The team said it will narrow down the submissions to a field of finalists and then ask fans to vote for their favorite. The winning song will be unveiled when the Flyers open the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 15 at the Wells Fargo Center.

"The Flyers have the best home-ice advantage in the NHL, and that’s because of our fans. They’re passionate, they’re loud, and Wells Fargo Center erupts when the Flyers put the puck in the back of the net," team President Valerie Camillo said. "This team belongs to our fans, so we want them to help us pick which song plays every time the Flyers score here at home."

Some Flyers fans on Twitter are using the contest to advocate for the return of previous goal songs, including "Bro Hymn" by Pennywise and Abandon All Ships' "Maria (I Like It Loud)" — affectionately known by many as "Doop!" The latter will forever be attached to Danny Briere's overtime goal that gave the Flyers a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils in the 2012 playoffs. 

Others on social media have proposed songs with local ties, including Elton John's "Philadelphia Freedom," The Wonder Year's "Came Out Swinging" and 6ABC's Action News theme song, "Move Closer to Your World." Gritty, meanwhile, wants "Freebird." 

Regardless of what song emerges as the winner, one thing is clear: There will no shortage of opinions about it, especially when thousands of fans are subjected to it (hopefully) multiple times a game when the Flyers take the ice at the Wells Fargo Center. 

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Hockey Wells Fargo Center Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Falcons game
091221DeVontaSmith

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Health News

18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic – a retrospective in 7 charts
COVID-19 Pandemic Timeline

TV

Amazon Studios exec says streaming platform lost 'Mare of Easttown' negotiations to HBO
Mare Easttown HBO Amazon

Weather

Flooding recedes at Park Towne Place, but residents unhappy how the complex is handling the aftermath
Park Towne Place flooding

Arts & Culture

Photo exhibit of razed Philly buildings is a call to action, artist says
Stop Demolishing Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved