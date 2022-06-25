Phillies call up former first-overall pick pitcher Mark Appel

June 25, 2022
It's been a long time coming for Mark Appel. A right-handed pitcher who was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Stanford, Appel has finally been called up to the big leagues. With Connor Brogdon put on the COVID IL, the organization has promoted Appel from AAA Lehigh Valley.
Understandably, both Phillies fans and Appel himself are ecstatic at the news:
There are plenty of people who deserve to make the majors who don’t, Mark Appel deserves it and he seems to have made it— Matt Winkelman (@Matt_Winkelman) June 25, 2022
Mark Appel is a Major Leaguer and regardless of how well he does, and I actually think he can help this bullpen, that's really cool.— Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) June 25, 2022
Completely overwhelmed. I have so many thoughts I want to share but can’t find the words, so I’ll just say this:— Mark Appel (@markappel26) June 25, 2022
I’m thankful.
Today, I get to play a game I love as a Major League Baseball player.
LET’S GOOOOO @PHILLIES!!!!
Things began to click for Appel in 2022 though. The 30-year-old righty has been lights out as a reliever with the Iron Pigs. In 19 appearances (28 innings), he's sporting a 1.61 ERA, striking out 24 batters and walking just eight. It's been an incredible journey for Appel and with the Phils' bullpen in as bad of a condition as it is, perhaps this is just what both the Phillies and Appel need.
