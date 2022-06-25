More Sports:

June 25, 2022

Phillies call up former first-overall pick pitcher Mark Appel

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
phillies MLB
Phillies-Cardinals-Citizens-Bank-Park-Kate-Frese_041721-1.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Citizens Bank Park prior to a Philadelphia Phillies game.

It's been a long time coming for Mark Appel. A right-handed pitcher who was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Stanford, Appel has finally been called up to the big leagues. With Connor Brogdon put on the COVID IL, the organization has promoted Appel from AAA Lehigh Valley. 

Understandably, both Phillies fans and Appel himself are ecstatic at the news:

The Astros took Appel with the top pick in 2013. He had ups and downs in his minor league career before being sent to the Phillies in the Ken Giles trade back in 2015. Injuries persisted over the next several years for Appel, who decided to step away from baseball in 2018 at age 26 given those ailments and his on-field struggles. In 2021, however, Appel attempted a comeback. Appel took his lumps again in 2021, sporting a 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances (15 starts) between AA and AAA.

Things began to click for Appel in 2022 though. The 30-year-old righty has been lights out as a reliever with the Iron Pigs. In 19 appearances (28 innings), he's sporting a 1.61 ERA, striking out 24 batters and walking just eight. It's been an incredible journey for Appel and with the Phils' bullpen in as bad of a condition as it is, perhaps this is just what both the Phillies and Appel need. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more phillies MLB Philadelphia Mark Appel

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wawa plans to invade Sheetz territory with 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania
Wawa Central Pennsylvania

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Addiction

Juul e-cigarettes must be taken off the U.S. market, FDA orders
Juul e-cigarettes FDA

Eagles

Our entirely way-too-long Eagles punter situation analysis
Arynn_Siposs_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese106.jpg

Animals

Siberian tiger at Six Flags gives birth to an unusually large litter
Six Flags Tiger Cub 2022

Family-Friendly

Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes to the skies Fourth of July weekend with live music, fireworks
Philly Balloon Fest 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved