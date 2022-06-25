Phillies call up former first-overall pick pitcher Mark Appel

It's been a long time coming for Mark Appel. A right-handed pitcher who was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Stanford, Appel has finally been called up to the big leagues. With Connor Brogdon put on the COVID IL, the organization has promoted Appel from AAA Lehigh Valley.

Understandably, both Phillies fans and Appel himself are ecstatic at the news:

Injuries persisted over the next several years for Appel, who decided to step away from baseball in 2018 at age 26 given those ailments and his on-field struggles. In 2021, however, Appel attempted a comeback. Appel took his lumps again in 2021, sporting a 6.06 ERA in 23 appearances (15 starts) between AA and AAA.

The Astros took Appel with the top pick in 2013. He had ups and downs in his minor league career before being sent to the Phillies in the Ken Giles trade back in 2015.