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October 28, 2026

Philly Tweed Ride brings 1920s fashion to Philadelphia streets Nov. 15

Cyclists will gather at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a free 10-mile ride featuring vintage outfits, photo stops, a picnic and costume awards.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Cycling
Philly Tweed Ride Photo Credit/Hema Photos

Participants dressed in vintage clothing gather during a previous Philly Tweed Ride in Philadelphia. The free event returns Nov. 15, 2026, with a 10-mile bicycle ride, picnic and costume awards.

Philadelphia's streets will get a vintage makeover Sunday, Nov. 15, when cyclists dressed in tweed jackets, flat caps and other 1920s-inspired clothing take part in the Philly Tweed Ride.

The free community event begins at the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where riders will gather at 10 a.m. before departing at 11 a.m. The leisurely 10-mile ride includes photo stops, a picnic at Washington Square Park and an after-party at Jack's Firehouse in Fairmount. The event concludes at 4 p.m.

People who prefer to watch can catch the vintage outfits and bicycles when riders gather outside the museum or stop for their picnic at Washington Square Park.

Any type of bicycle is welcome, and participants are encouraged to wear vintage-inspired clothing and bring picnic supplies. Children can participate if accompanied by an adult who will be responsible for them during the ride.

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Awards presented at the after-party will recognize the best-dressed man, woman and couple, along with the best bicycle, picnic and Brompton rider, a category for people riding the British brand's folding bicycles.

The event also will raise money for Moving Forward For Ataxia, a nonprofit that provides recumbent tricycles to people with spinocerebellar ataxia, a neurological disorder that affects coordination and balance. The tricycles can help people with the condition maintain mobility and independence.

Donations will be collected through a tradition called the "Passing of the Tweed Hat."

The organizer lists Tuesday, Dec. 15, as the rain date.

Philly Tweed Ride 2026

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026
Time: Gather at 10 a.m.; ride departs at 11 a.m.; event concludes at 4 p.m.
Starting location: Rocky Steps, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Admission: Free; donations encouraged
Route: 10 miles at a leisurely pace, with photo stops and a picnic at Washington Square Park
Activities: Vintage-themed bike ride, costume and bicycle awards, and after-party at Jack's Firehouse
Age policy: Minors must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or parent-approved adult responsible for their supervision
Rain date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026
Beneficiary: Moving Forward For Ataxia

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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