Philly Tweed Ride brings 1920s fashion to Philadelphia streets Nov. 15

Philadelphia's streets will get a vintage makeover Sunday, Nov. 15, when cyclists dressed in tweed jackets, flat caps and other 1920s-inspired clothing take part in the Philly Tweed Ride.

The free community event begins at the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where riders will gather at 10 a.m. before departing at 11 a.m. The leisurely 10-mile ride includes photo stops, a picnic at Washington Square Park and an after-party at Jack's Firehouse in Fairmount. The event concludes at 4 p.m.

People who prefer to watch can catch the vintage outfits and bicycles when riders gather outside the museum or stop for their picnic at Washington Square Park.

Any type of bicycle is welcome, and participants are encouraged to wear vintage-inspired clothing and bring picnic supplies. Children can participate if accompanied by an adult who will be responsible for them during the ride.

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Awards presented at the after-party will recognize the best-dressed man, woman and couple, along with the best bicycle, picnic and Brompton rider, a category for people riding the British brand's folding bicycles.

The event also will raise money for Moving Forward For Ataxia, a nonprofit that provides recumbent tricycles to people with spinocerebellar ataxia, a neurological disorder that affects coordination and balance. The tricycles can help people with the condition maintain mobility and independence.

Donations will be collected through a tradition called the "Passing of the Tweed Hat."

The organizer lists Tuesday, Dec. 15, as the rain date.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026

Time: Gather at 10 a.m.; ride departs at 11 a.m.; event concludes at 4 p.m.

Starting location: Rocky Steps, Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Admission: Free; donations encouraged

Route: 10 miles at a leisurely pace, with photo stops and a picnic at Washington Square Park

Activities: Vintage-themed bike ride, costume and bicycle awards, and after-party at Jack's Firehouse

Age policy: Minors must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or parent-approved adult responsible for their supervision

Rain date: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026

Beneficiary: Moving Forward For Ataxia

Find more upcoming events here.

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