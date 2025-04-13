More Culture:

April 13, 2025

Quinta Brunson to host 'Saturday Night Live' on May 3

The upcoming episode marks the second 'SNL' hosting gig for the 'Abbott Elementary' star following a 2023 appearance.

By Franki Rudnesky
'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson will return to 'Saturday Night Live' for her second hosting gig on May 3.

Quinta Brunson will return to "Saturday Night Live" next month for her second hosting gig.

The "Abbott Elementary" creator and star will host the next new "SNL" show on May 3. The Philly native will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer Benson Boone as the musical guest. 

Brunson first hosted "SNL" in April 2023, alongside musical guest Lil Yachty. During her debut hosting gig, she spoke about her Emmy-winning show, "Abbott Elementary," and how she was inspired to create the series by her mother's work as a Philly teacher. In February, she made a cameo on the "SNL" 50th anniversary special. 

Brunson's "SNL" episode will come a couple of weeks after the "Abbott Elementary" Season 4 finale, which was filmed at the Please Touch Museum, airs on April 16. The sitcom about teachers in a Philly public school has already been renewed for a fifth season.

So far on the 50th season of "Saturday Night Live," the hosts have included Jean Smart, Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Bill Burr, Charli XCX, Paul Mescal, Chris Rock, Martin Short, Dave Chappelle, Timothee Chalamet, Shane Gillis, Lady Gaga, Mikey Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm. Brunson's new hosting gig was announced during Hamm's episode on Saturday, which included a joke about the Philadelphia Zoo's tortoise becoming a first-time mom at about 100 years old.

