SEPTA rolls out 'Mask Force Philly' initiative to increase compliance across transit system

SEPTA has embarked on a new public awareness campaign that will encourage riders on subways, trolleys, buses and trains to wear face masks more frequently.

The transportation authority officially began its "Mask Force Philly" initiative on Wednesday to further increase compliance with its COVID-19 health and safety protocols among customers.

Along with continuing to boost the wearing of face masks, the goal of the program is to familiarize the transit authority's coronavirus mitigation efforts with customers who have yet to return to public transportation amid the pandemic, SEPTA said.

“Public transportation is on the frontline of this pandemic – and has proven to be a lifeline to essential jobs and services,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said. “The Mask Force initiative will help us as we continue to engage our customers, and remind everyone that we are all in this together.”

"Mask Force Philly" ambassadors will be set up at stations across the transit system, providing face masks and hand sanitizer to those who don't have any. These ambassadors will also carry information cards featuring all of SEPTA's coronavirus mitigation efforts.

The "Mask Force Philly" initiative is being rolled out with other regional transit agencies, including NJ Transit and Amtrak. The regional public transportation coalition to boost compliance with COVID-19 protocols was originally unveiled in November.

Compliance with the transportation authority's COVID-19 health guidelines among riders is over 90%, SEPTA said.

SEPTA riders have been required to wear face masks on all buses, trains, trolleys and subways since last June. Customers are also required to follow strict social distancing measures.

Beginning last July, SEPTA employees volunteered to serve as “social distancing coaches'' by distributing face masks to customers.

Since last summer, Pennsylvania residents have been mandated to wear face masks whenever in a public outdoor setting where social distancing is not possible. Face coverings must be worn in all public indoor settings — regardless of social distancing measures.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone wear face masks when leaving their homes to combat the spread of COVID-19.