Jaylen Brown on Jayson Tatum: 'Nothing to talk about' before Sixers vs. Celtics

CHICAGO – Ahead of Tuesday's season-series opener between the Sixers and Boston Celtics in Philadelphia, Sixers star Jaylen Brown said he has not and has no plans to talk to former running mate Jayson Tatum.

"There's nothing to talk about," Brown said after the Sixers' road win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon. "I mean, he's on his side, I’m on my side, playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win, so it's nothing to talk about. Let's check the ball up."

Brown, who notched five All-Star appearances during his 10 years with the Celtics, has continually made a point to show appreciation for Boston and Celtics fans without doing the same for Tatum.

"I love Boston. Boston's a great city," Brown said on Sunday. "A lot of people I developed a relationship with, you know what I mean? But I'm just focused on what's in front of me right now, and that's the most important thing."



Now, it is Tatum and the Celtics in front of Brown. And Tuesday night should be a hell of a spectacle.

"It should be fun," Brown said. "Never let a good opportunity for our team to be able to show what we're made of [go], so I'm looking forward to it. Big-time matchup, two heavyweights in the East. Let's get it."



Earlier this season, Tatum described his shock to see Brown traded to the rival Sixers in a self-produced mini-documentary. Brown commented on a clip of it implying Tatum was not being truthful. After Tatum gave a long answer in a Celtics postgame press conference about not having beef with Brown and hoping to better communicate moving forward, Brown agreed that there was no beef – with a qualifier.

"He's a hell of a basketball player," Brown said. "He's got a great PR team. There's no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. You know what I mean? He should stay ready at all times.”