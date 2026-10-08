LeBron James will make Sixers preseason debut vs. Nets

"I think it's such an interesting topic, not only across our sport, but I'm sure you guys follow the NFL a little bit, and they're talking about this like crazy about these guys not playing preseason, how clunky everything looks for the first month of the year. And then guys are getting hurt anyway and they're like, ‘Wait, are they getting hurt because they didn't condition themselves in the [preseason]?’ So it's interesting, because everybody's talking about it across multiple sports. And I think that it doesn't make much sense to me that you sit out all the games and all of a sudden it's going 100 miles an hour in Game 1, because the pace is even over 100 early in the year. It seems like the pace to start the year is always way up there. So I think trying to find the right balance, trying to get collaboration with the guys about how they're feeling, where they are in their conditioning, are they ready to take some contact?

All those things weigh on what we're doing. So I think we try to get them out there, get something going conditioning-wise and handling the physicality and then be a little bit, I guess the word is cautious. Err on the side of being cautious a little bit.”