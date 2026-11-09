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November 09, 2026

Full injury reports for Sixers-Celtics on Tuesday

Tuesday's clash between the Sixers and Boston Celtics in Philadelphia is sure to draw a lot of attention.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Bona 11.9.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Adem Bona does not expect to miss an extended period of time due to his neck injury.

CHICAGO – The Sixers will have their full starting lineup available for Tuesday's home game against the Boston Celtics, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday:

While the Sixers will have their star-studded five-man unit available for the ninth time in 12 games to start the season, all of the focus will be on Jaylen Brown as he heads into his first regular-season matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Brown said he does not plan to talk to Tatum on Tuesday. "There's nothing to talk about," he said.

"I mean, he's on his side, I’m on my side, playing basketball," Brown said after the Sixers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon. "Both of us are trying to win, so it's nothing to talk about. Let's check the ball up."

The Celtics have no injuries to report ahead of Tuesday's game.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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