Full injury reports for Sixers-Celtics on Tuesday

CHICAGO – The Sixers will have their full starting lineup available for Tuesday's home game against the Boston Celtics, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Boston:



Adem Bona – cervical spine sprain – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 9, 2026

While the Sixers will have their star-studded five-man unit available for the ninth time in 12 games to start the season, all of the focus will be on Jaylen Brown as he heads into his first regular-season matchup against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Brown said he does not plan to talk to Tatum on Tuesday. "There's nothing to talk about," he said.

"I mean, he's on his side, I’m on my side, playing basketball," Brown said after the Sixers' win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon. "Both of us are trying to win, so it's nothing to talk about. Let's check the ball up."



The Celtics have no injuries to report ahead of Tuesday's game.