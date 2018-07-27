10 things to do this weekend including Kittydelphia, East Passyunk Car Show

Finally, the sun is coming out this weekend. You can expect (mostly) sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.

Take advantage of the sunshine and do something fun this weekend. Get outside and check out Shakespeare in Clark Park or the East Passyunk Car Show – both free to attend.

If the weather does turn stormy, we've still got you covered in our weekend events roundup below. There are things to do both indoors and outdoors.

On Saturday and Sunday, shop cat-themed goods, meet Instagram-famous felines and, maybe, take home a new, furry friend.

The event is free to attend, but a $5 donation at the door to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is suggested.

Catch a performance of "Twelfth Night" for free in Clark Park this weekend. Pack a picnic to enjoy dinner and a show.

For those who need a Shakespeare refresher, in the comedy, a woman disguises herself as a man and countless love triangles pop-up because of her guise.



There will be antique, show, classic and custom cars, plus trucks and motorcycles, on display.

Many restaurants in the neighborhood will also offer $5 deals on food and drink during the car show.

On Saturday night, throw on a toga and go watch one of the funniest movies of all time at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville.

There will be free dance workshops all day on Saturday. Options include ballet basics, striptease, jazz cardio fusion, salsa, musical theater dance, hip-hop and much more.



Hang with Kourt on Saturday night at the grand opening of Sugar Factory, a sweets shop and restaurant known for its alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and over-the-top desserts.

Kardashian will be available for meet and greets.

Each day, up to 100 hot air balloons from around the world will take flight in the morning and again in the evening. Attendees can choose to watch, or be a part of the action and take a ride.



On the ground, there will be daily concerts. Andy Grammer, Lifehouse and Creedence Clearwater Revisited are performing this weekend.

You're invited to sample bites from the 60 competitors on Sunday.



Some of the food vendors competing include The Cow and The Curd, Mama's Meatballs, Oink and Moo BBQ, Humpty's Dumplings and Kono Pizza.



Attendees will be treated to a catered brunch and given coloring book pages. In the background, R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s will play throughout the day.

As for booze, there be mimosas served in pouches that resemble everyone's favorite drink from growing up: Capri Sun.

This walking tour will share how past epidemics have informed present-day medicine.

The event is put together by popular travel website Atlas Obscura, which specializes in highlighting strange, hidden places across the globe, so you know it's going to be wacky, weird and wonderful.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.