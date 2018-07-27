More Events:

July 27, 2018

10 things to do this weekend including Kittydelphia, East Passyunk Car Show

There's so much going on Saturday and Sunday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Weekend
kitten Photo by Nirzar Pangarkar/ on Unsplash

Too cute!

Finally, the sun is coming out this weekend. You can expect (mostly) sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.

Take advantage of the sunshine and do something fun this weekend. Get outside and check out Shakespeare in Clark Park or the East Passyunk Car Show – both free to attend.

If the weather does turn stormy, we've still got you covered in our weekend events roundup below. There are things to do both indoors and outdoors.

Kittydelphia is a two-day festival for cat-lovers

On Saturday and Sunday, shop cat-themed goods, meet Instagram-famous felines and, maybe, take home a new, furry friend.

The event is free to attend, but a $5 donation at the door to the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is suggested.

This summer's Shakespeare in Clark Park production is "Twelfth Night"

Catch a performance of "Twelfth Night" for free in Clark Park this weekend. Pack a picnic to enjoy dinner and a show.

For those who need a Shakespeare refresher, in the comedy, a woman disguises herself as a man and countless love triangles pop-up because of her guise.

Check out more than 150 vehicles at the 13th annual East Passyunk Car Show

There will be antique, show, classic and custom cars, plus trucks and motorcycles, on display.

Many restaurants in the neighborhood will also offer $5 deals on food and drink during the car show.

On 40th anniversary of "Animal House," there will be a screening and toga party

On Saturday night, throw on a toga and go watch one of the funniest movies of all time at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville.

Work up a sweat at free workshops on Philadelphia Dance Day

There will be free dance workshops all day on Saturday. Options include ballet basics, striptease, jazz cardio fusion, salsa, musical theater dance, hip-hop and much more.

Kourtney Kardashian hosting Sugar Factory grand opening in Atlantic City

Hang with Kourt on Saturday night at the grand opening of Sugar Factory, a sweets shop and restaurant known for its alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets and over-the-top desserts.

Kardashian will be available for meet and greets.

Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning will take place over three days

Each day, up to 100 hot air balloons from around the world will take flight in the morning and again in the evening. Attendees can choose to watch, or be a part of the action and take a ride.

On the ground, there will be daily concerts. Andy Grammer, Lifehouse and Creedence Clearwater Revisited are performing this weekend.

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors

You're invited to sample bites from the 60 competitors on Sunday. 

Some of the food vendors competing include The Cow and The Curd, Mama's Meatballs, Oink and Moo BBQ, Humpty's Dumplings and Kono Pizza.

Artsy brunch party includes mimosas, coloring book pages, '90s music

Attendees will be treated to a catered brunch and given coloring book pages. In the background, R&B hits from the 1990s and 2000s will play throughout the day.

As for booze, there be mimosas served in pouches that resemble everyone's favorite drink from growing up: Capri Sun.

Join Atlas Obscura for "A Walk Through Plagues, Madness, and Medicine"

This walking tour will share how past epidemics have informed present-day medicine. 

The event is put together by popular travel website Atlas Obscura, which specializes in highlighting strange, hidden places across the globe, so you know it's going to be wacky, weird and wonderful.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Events Weekend Philadelphia New Jersey Fitness Family-Friendly Free Cats Cars Festivals Shakespeare Screenings Movies

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles: ‘I don’t care’ how people label me
061418_Wentz-Foles_usat

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Eagles

Brandon Graham 'confident' ankle will be ready for Eagles' Week 1 matchup against Falcons
011718BrandonGraham

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.