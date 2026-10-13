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October 13, 2026

Villanova president to present award for sustainability in place of Pope Leo XIV

With Leo undergoing surgery for a nodule in his lung, Rev. Peter Donohue will award a medal named after the pontiff to Cardinal Michael Czerny.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Religion Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo Villanova Provided Image/Villanova University

The new Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal, above, was created by Villanova University in 2025 after Leo became the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Villanova University's president will present a medal in place of Pope Leo XIV in Rome on Tuesday. 

Rev. Peter Dohonue will award the inaugural Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal at Villanova's International Sustainability Conference, the Inquirer reported. Villanova established the medal in honor of Leo, an alumnus, last fall. Leo was scheduled to present it, but instead is undergoing surgery to removed a circumscribed nodule found in his lung. 

MORE: Pope Leo has a nodule in his lung. Here's what that is and how it's treated

Leo is expected to be hospitalized for a week, but he said the nodule was in a "very initial phase and well localized." 

The award honors leadership in sustainability, social justice and integral human development, and will be presented to Cardinal Michael Czerny for his work developing an HIV and AIDS treatment program. About 350 people are expected to attend the event. 

Leo graduated from Villanova in 1977 with a degree in mathematics. He became an Augustinian priest in 1982 and a cardinal in 2023. Two years later, he was named the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Religion Pope Leo XIV Philadelphia Awards Villanova University

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