For the gambling degenerates, here are some of my Week 12 NFL picks. We'll have the picks for the Sunday games on Sunday. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Also Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

Packers at Rams (-2.5): (This pick was published yesterday). The Packers' offensive line is kind of a disaster, and the Rams now have a healthy-ish Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald, and Byron Young. I don't think the Packers can block those guys. The Rams are just the better team, and I'll lay the 2.5 points.

Bears (-1.5) at Lions: This is a great Thanksgiving matchup that could help shape seeding in the NFC playoffs. I like the Lions' overall talent more, and this game will be in front of a raucous crowd. Give me the Lions, and sure I'll also take 1.5 points.

Eagles at Cowboys (-8.5): There's one bad Thanksgiving matchup this year, right here in the middle. Not here 👆 or here 👇 so much, but right here.

Anyway, one long Saquon Barkley run aside, the Eagles' offense wasn't really any better in the Birds' win over the Steelers last Sunday. They'll look a little better against one of the NFL's worst defenses, but it won't be nearly enough to keep pace with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, and the Cowboys' high-scoring offense, even if Vic Fangio's defense has begun to play to its potential in recent weeks.

Chiefs at Bills (-2.5): The Chiefs have won three straight blowouts against three awful teams in the Jets (35-12), Falcons (35-13), and the Cardinals (34-7).

The Bills are also hot, as they have won six straight, including four straight wins by at least three scores:

• Ravens: 36-10

• Vikings: 23-6

• Jets: 31-12

• Dolphins: 26-9

So, you know, they'll each play an actual good team for the first time in a while. The Chiefs are playing well, but in my opinion the Bills are the best team in the NFL, and although the Chiefs have owned them in the playoffs, the Bills tend to handle the Chiefs in lower stakes regular season games.

Broncos (-3.5) at Steelers: It sure does appear that Aaron Rodgers' last ever appearance in an NFL game was his loss to a two-win Eagles team. He was benched thereafter and, well, you all saw him go nuclear on what is certain to become one of the most infamous TV appearances in sports history. It would probably make my Mount Rushmore along with Jim Mora ("Playoffs?!"), Dennis Green ("We let them off the hook!"), and Herm Edwards ("You play to win the game.").

Of course, Rodgers' rant was a little different than those other three, who were simply emotional after losses and created memorable sound bites. Rodgers played the "woe is me" role, bitching and moaning for an extended period of time while clearly trying to end his coach's career.

Rodgers was at one time probably the most talented player in the NFL. He has a Super Bowl ring and more money than he could ever spend in a lifetime.

But off the field, all the conspiracy theory stuff and rifts with his own family aside, there may not be a more off-putting loser in sports. One of the worst types of people someone can be is the guy who thinks he has a little hint of knowledge from something he read in some corner of the internet, but is ultimately a know-nothing know-it-all who takes himself extremely seriously and thinks he's a thoughtful genius on any subject. Rodgers epitomizes that profile.

Also, I'll take the Broncos. 😂