More Health:

December 10, 2020

Exercise may counteract negative impact of weight loss surgery, study finds

Bariatric surgery helps people lose weight, but it leaves them more vulnerable to bone fractures

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Exercise
Bariatric surgery exercise Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Routine exercise helps stimulate bone formation and prevents bone loss after weight loss surgery, researchers say.

Regular exercise may help improve bone mineral density levels in people who have undergone bariatric surgery for weight loss, researchers say.

Previous research has shown that bariatric surgery has a negative effect on the skeleton, causing bone loss and a higher risk of fracture.

The severity of the impact can vary depending on the type of procedure, mechanical unloading, nutritional deficiencies and hormonal changes. Mechanical loading through routine exercise helps stimulate bone formation and prevents bone loss.

Despite these risks, bariatric surgery can be a highly effective way for obese patients to lose weight and manage health co-morbidities, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The two most common types of bariatric surgery are Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy.

Rouxen-en-Y gastric bypass surgery involves shrinking the stomach and reducing the amount of calories and fat the body absorbs. Most food is redirected to the small intestine.

Sleeve gastrectomy surgery is performed solely in the stomach and is much less invasive. About 80% of the stomach is removed in this type of procedure.

The new study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Researchsuggests regular exercise may be able to help reverse some of this bone loss. 

Researchers had a group of patients perform high impact, balance and resistance exercise three times per week for 11 months after bariatric surgery. Another group of patients served as a control. 

One year after surgery, the exercise group had higher bone mineral density measurements at the lumbar spine and forearm than those in the control group. The participants who attended at least half of the exercise sessions also had higher bone mineral density at the femoral neck.

"These findings showed that a structured exercise program may be a valid treatment option to minimize weight loss surgery-induced bone loss, which may be particularly important since many patients undergo surgery in early adulthood or even at pediatric ages," Florêncio Diniz-Sousa, of the University of Porto in Portugal, said in a statement.

The findings dovetail nicely with a recent University Pittsburgh study that found higher physical activity levels after bariatric surgery can improve mental and physical quality of life, regardless of how much weight is lost.

"As stated in recently released World Health Organization physical activity guidelines, regular exercise should be a priority for everyone, including patients who have undergone weight loss surgery," added Diniz-Sousa.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Exercise Philadelphia Studies Bariatric Surgery Bones Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Let the Carson Wentz trade speculation begin (yes, the Eagles can actually trade him)
WentzReich_120920_usat

Illness

Holiday COVID-19 surge puts Philly in 'extremely dangerous' spot, Farley says
Philly Holidays COVID

COVID-19

Group of Pennsylvania nursing home organizations suing Gov. Tom Wolf over missing coronavirus funds
nursing homes wolf lawsuit

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 13
120920JalenHurtsCarsonWentz

Performances

Philadelphia Orchestra to continue with all-virtual performances through June
philadelphia orchestra 2021 schedule.jpg

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved