December 10, 2020

SEPTA closing 14 Regional Rail ticket offices until February

Bathrooms and waiting rooms also will be closed, but train service will continue

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA is closing 14 Regional Rail ticket offices for 10 weeks starting Monday, Dec. 14 due to budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on ridership.

SEPTA will launch a new cost-saving measure Monday due to budget pitfalls caused by a massive downturn in ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit authority will close ticket offices at 14 Regional Rail stations for 10 weeks, a stretch that extends into February. Bathrooms and waiting rooms also will be closed, but riders still will be able to board and depart trains. 

SEPTA revealed last month that it was losing $1 million in daily revenue and is considering several budget-saving measures, including closing stations, fare hikes and cutting service lines. 

It faces a projected $350 million budget shortfall due to an enormous decline in riders. Ridership decreased by 65% between July and September when compared to the same period in 2019.

Here are the stations that will be affected by the ticket office closures:

Paoli/Thorndale Line: Berwyn, Devon, Radnor, Villanova, Rosemont, Haverford and Merion stations.
Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Oreland and North Hills stations
Media/Elwyn Line: Moylan Rose Valley, Wallingford and Clifton-Aldan stations
Warminster Line: Roslyn station
Wilmington/Newark Line: Glenolden station

Ticket offices previously closed on the Chestnut Hill West Line will remain shut down, SEPTA added. Those closures affect Carpenter, Chelten, Chestnut Hill West, Queen Lane and St. Martins stations. 

