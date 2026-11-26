The Philadelphia Eagles ended their seven-game losing streak on Sunday, when they beat Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They didn't have a lot of time to savor the win, as they'll be playing on a short week on Thanksgiving in Dallas against the 5-6 Cowboys.

The Eagles will be without Zack Baun and Dontayvion Wicks, who were placed on injured reserve last week. And, of course, the team is still trying to navigate the loss of Jalen Hurts for the season and the retirement of Lane Johnson. The Cowboys have a few notable injuries as well, as they'll be without starting RG Tyler Booker and TE1 Jake Ferguson. You can find the Eagles' and Cowboys' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles probably have the worst offense in the NFL, and the Cowboys might have the worst defense in the NFL. Something has to give. On the other side of the ball for both teams, the Cowboys have an explosive offense with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams, while the Eagles' defense has played a lot better the last few weeks.



The Eagles are 8.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 12 Thanksgiving edition picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below, and Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader