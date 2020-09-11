Fantasy football injuries: What's the latest on Mike Evans, Miles Sanders, Kenny Golladay and others?

The NFL kicked off its 2020 season Thursday night, but the majority of Week 1's action is still to come.

And with it, several tough injury decisions also will come for fantasy football team owners who are hoping for good news from players like Miles Sanders and Kenny Golladay.

As we'll do in this space throughout the season, here's a brief look at the latest fantasy football injury news for key players heading into Sunday:

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

Evans sat out practice Thursday and looks to have a 50-50 chance of playing in Tampa's season opener, as he works through a hamstring injury.

Here's what head coach Bruce Arians had to say about the setback, via ESPN:

"We'll take it all the way to the wire with him," the coach said. "He's got 1,000 reps already for this game, the whole camp. So it'll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn't go Friday, we'll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can't play, other guys will step in and step up."



Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

Sanders' status continues to frustrate not only Eagles fans but also his fantasy drafters. The Birds' top running back has been out for weeks and team officials have said it was a precaution. But with just days until the team's opener in Washington, Sanders is limited in practice and head coach Doug Peterson is lowering expectations, saying that he will likely be limited in the game as well.

Is he still worth starting? Most people who drafted him have him as their RB1 and have no choice, but as we laid out in our first sit/start breakdown, locating or even starting Boston Scott could be worthwhile in Week 1.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles

It could still go either way with the Eagles first-round draft choice, but in a rare reversal of expectations, Reagor is practicing in full right now and looking completely healthy. The outlook weeks ago was that he would miss the Eagles' opener and potentially more, but now, it looks like he may actually play in Week 1. Reagor would still be a risky start, as we have no idea how many reps or targets he would get from Carson Wentz, but his health is certainly a good sign.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears

Montgomery's status has been up in the air all preseason. The Bears' RB1 practiced in full Thursday, opening up the possibility that he will be the workhorse in Week 1. This is good news for those who drafted him, but as always (and with most of the players in this article), keep an eye out as game day approaches.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers

Johnson, the Steelers No. 2 wideout, has not practiced this week due to a foot injury. The team has an extra day, with their opener coming on Monday Night, but the news isn't good for those who drafted him. James Washington could be the biggest beneficiary of a potential Johnson inactive designation.

Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, WR, Broncos

Sutton has been listed as day-to-day on the latest injury reports, with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The setback seemingly comes out of nowhere, as another young Denver wideout in Hamler remains limited in practice. Both of these injuries are beneficial to rookie Jerry Jeudy, who becomes a potential starting option for fantasy owners. Daeshawn Hamilton is also worth keeping an eye on when setting your lineup.

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

As has been a concern all offseason long, with days to go before Week 1 we still don't know what to expect from the Niners' top two wideouts. Aiyuk (hamstring) was in practice Thursday, but in a limited capacity. Samuel (foot) did not participate at all. Both could miss the season opener but it looks like the rookie Aiyuk has the better chance of actually playing.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions

The first of two very important Detroit skill players we'll highlight, Golladay is a concern to fantasy owners as the star wideout did not practice Thursday. Will his lingering hamstring issues effect his ability to play in Week 1?

D'Andre Swift, RB, Lions

Swift's limitation in practice is concerning for those who drafted him, with Adrian Peterson now on the roster and Kerryon Johnson also on the depth chart, there is a real chance he gets limited touches in Week 1 if he is active at all.

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Washington

The Football Team's young wideout, Gandy-Golden is back in practice after concussion-like symptoms. It looks like he should be full-go in Week 1.

Other limited players

The following wide receivers were limited in practice. Their status' are worth keeping an eye on, but each is expected to participate in Week 1. The list below could lengthen before game day, but fantasy owners would be smart to have backup plans for each just in case:

Mike Williams, Chargers

Julian Edelman, Patriots

DeVante Parker, Dolphins

Preston Willians, Dolphins

Danny Amendola, Lions

Phillip Dorsett, Seahawks

Denzel Mims, Jets

Corey Davis, Titans

