Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

The college football season will conclude Monday night with National Championship Game, between (1) Michigan and (2) Washington.

During the season, we profiled three Michigan players, and two Washington players. If you'd like to catch up on them, you may do so by clicking on the following names:

Here are five fresh new names.

Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan (6'3, 305)

Jenkins' dad (also Kris), played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and Jets. He made four Pro Bowls, and was an All-Pro three times. His uncle is Cullen Jenkins, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, including two with the Eagles in 2011 and 2012.