January 08, 2024

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

Previewing potential draft prospects for the Eagles from the Michigan-Washington National Championship Game.

By Jimmy Kempski
Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft. 

The college football season will conclude Monday night with National Championship Game, between (1) Michigan and (2) Washington.

During the season, we profiled three Michigan players, and two Washington players. If you'd like to catch up on them, you may do so by clicking on the following names:

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Mike Sainristil, DB, Michigan
  4. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  5. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington

Here are five fresh new names.

Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan (6'3, 305)

Jenkins' dad (also Kris), played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and Jets. He made four Pro Bowls, and was an All-Pro three times. His uncle is Cullen Jenkins, who played 14 seasons in the NFL, including two with the Eagles in 2011 and 2012.

Jenkins came in at No. 6 on Brice Feldman's "Freaks" list this past summer: 

The former three-star recruit, the son of former NFL star Kris Jenkins, arrived in Ann Arbor at 257 pounds, and he played last season in the mid-280s. He made 54 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and had 20 QB pressures. According to PFF, he led all defensive linemen in the country in run stops. But people inside the Michigan program think he’s now ready to take a huge step forward as an impact guy. He’s up to 307 pounds and is more powerful and explosive than ever. He did 32 reps of 225 on the bench and did 760 pounds on the combo twist.

Jenkins is probably a Day 2 guy. Would it surprise anyone if the Eagles just kept adding to the interior of the defensive line, especially with the way they have disappointed down the stretch?

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (6'3, 247) 

Colson led Michigan's defense with 89 tackles, 28 more than the next-closest Michigan defender. He's a good run defender, as shown below:

Colson is also a good athlete, especially for a big linebacker, by today's standards, at 6'3, 247. He has the height-weight-speed combination to run with tight ends get them to the ground after the catch. Day 2 guy.

Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan (6'6, 322)

Zinter was a First-Team All American at RG for Michigan this season, but he broke his fibula and tibia in a win over Ohio State, ending his season. They were "clean breaks," so Zinter should be ready to go for training camp. He played his entire career at RG, and could be a reliable starter in the pros. He was a key piece on a great Michigan offensive line who is a brawler in the run game, and who has good length in pass pro.


There are a couple knocks:

• Zinter won't remind anyone of Jason Kelce athletically. He's just OK in that regard.

• As noted above, his entire college career was spent at RG, so he's lacking in versatility. If you draft him and slot him in at guard and he hits, cool. If he doesn't hit as a starter, he won't have much value as a backup either because he is probably a guard only.

For the Eagles' purposes, if Kelce retires and Cam Jurgens moves to center, the Eagles will have an opening at RG. Depending on what they think of Tyler Steen, they may or may not be looking for a starting guard. If Zinter can be had at a discount in the draft because of his injury and his lack of versatility, then he would make sense on Day 3.

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (6'2, 204)

Washington has a pair of star receivers in Rome Odunze (87 catches, 1553 yards, 17.9 YPC, 13 TDs) and Polk (65 catches, 1122 yards, 17.3 YPC, 9 TDs). Odunze is a first-round lock, and Polk is likely to go Day 2. 

Polk has good size, great hands, he's a contested catch beast, and he has some physical ability after the catch.

The Eagles still need a No. 3 receiver, and Polk would cause matchup issues for opposing defenses along with DeVonta Smith and A.J .Brown.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (6'4, 317)

Fautanu is the Huskies' starting LT but he has also played some guard for them as well. He has the necessary agility to mirror and match pass rushers on the edge, but he does not possess ideal length to play there in the pros. In that sense, his profile reminds me a little of Peter Skoronski, who draft analysts frequently (and oddly) mocked to the Eagles at 10th overall last year. Fautanu has good athleticism, and he's a finisher.

It wouldn't be a stretch for the Eagles to draft another interior offensive lineman with a second-round pick, which would be very good value for Fautanu, who may not make it out of the first round.

Previously profiled players

August 26

  1. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
  3. Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt
  4. Calen Bullock, S, USC
  5. Dorian Singer, WR, USC

September 2

  1. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  2. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
  3. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  4. Maason Smith, DT, LSU
  5. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

September 9

  1. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
  2. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
  3. T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
  4. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
  5. Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

September 16

  1. Jer'Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois
  2. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
  3. Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina
  4. Jacoby Windmon, SAM, Michigan State
  5. Oronde Gadsden II, WR, Syracuse

September 23

  1. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
  2. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
  3. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  4. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
  5. Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

September 30

  1. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
  2. Jimmy Horn, WR, Colorado
  3. Eric Gentry, LB, USC
  4. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
  5. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

October 7

  1. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
  2. Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
  3. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
  4. Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
  5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

October 14

  1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
  2. Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati
  3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon
  4. Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
  5. Kamren Kinchins, S, Miami

October 21

  1. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
  3. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  4. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
  5. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

October 28

  1. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
  2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
  3. Frank Gore, Jr., RB, Southern Mississippi
  4. Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
  5. Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

November 4

  1. Cooper DeJean, S, Iowa
  2. Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
  3. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
  4. Bralen Trice, DE, Washington
  5. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

November 11

  1. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
  2. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
  3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
  4. Josh Newton, CB TCU
  5. Jordan Burch, DE, Oregon

November 18

  1. Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
  2. Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State
  3. Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
  4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  5. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

November 25

  1. J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
  2. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
  3. Xavier Truss, OG/OT, Georgia
  4. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
  5. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

December 2

  1. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
  2. Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama
  3. Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
  4. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
  5. Connor Colby, OL, Iowa

December 9

  1. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
  2. Kamal Hadden, CB, Tennessee
  3. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
  4. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
  5. Beaux Limmer, iOL, Arkansas

December 16

  1. Clay Webb, iOL, Jacksonville State
  2. Carson Steele, RB, UCLA
  3. Malik Dunlap, CB, Texas Tech
  4. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
  5. Lee Hunter, DT, UCF

December 23

  1. Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison
  2. Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah
  3. Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas
  4. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
  5. James Williams, S, Miami

December 29

  1. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
  2. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa
  3. Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
  4. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
  5. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

January 1

  1. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
  2. Jackson Powers-Johnson, iOL, Oregon
  3. Malachi Moore, CB/S, Alabama
  4. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
  5. Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Jimmy Kempski
