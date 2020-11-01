More Sports:

November 01, 2020

Live MLB free agency rumors: Will Phillies make a move on first day of signings?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
John-Middleton_101019_usat Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton.

With the MLB season in the rearview, focus has firmly shifted to the upcoming hot stove season, which officially begins on Sunday at 5 p.m. when players will be permitted to begin signing with new teams.

Much like the rest of 2020, however, MLB free agency is likely going to look a little bit different this year. In baseball, because it's a non-salary cap sport, signings typically trickle in throughout the course of the offseason, unlike in sports that have salary caps, where players have a greater motivation to sign quickly before teams use up all their salary cap space. 

This year, however, the signings might even come at a slower pace, as teams are still trying to figure out just what their financial outlook is going to be for the upcoming season. And the Phillies are no different. In fact, the Phillies don't even seem ready to begin the search for a replacement for ousted GM Matt Klentak, a move that makes no sense for a team in need of major upgrades this winter.

Here's more from Bob Brookover of the Inquirer on how lame duck president Andy MacPhail, who already said he won't be back after the 2021 season, is approaching the offseason.

Now, according to MacPhail, the Phillies are in no hurry to replace Klentak with either a new general manager or president of baseball operations because they believe the free-agent market is going to move at a snail’s pace as it did in 2017 and 2018. In other words, they might lose catcher J.T. Realmuto to free agency, but they believe the calendar is likely to at least say January or maybe even February 2021 before that happens.

“I think the one thing you have to look at is that for the time being most of the decisions this franchise has to make are internal right now,” MacPhail said. “About 90 percent of them relate to what happens with our work force and our current personnel, so I don’t feel like we’re disadvantaged at all with Ned. And the other item that you’ve got to think about is who’s going to want to uproot in the middle of a pandemic?”

You probably need a couple of dozen hands to count the number of people willing to don a mask, get on an airplane, and interview for the job of president of baseball operations or GM with the Phillies. I bet you can find some really good ones, too.  [inquirer.com]

For the Phillies, there's currently less interest in who they could be signing than there is in who they might be losing. That's because, for the first time in a while, one of the top free agents on the market could be one of the players to walk away in free agency, although both the fans and front office (and even the players) are hoping the team is able to re-sign catcher J.T. Realmuto. They have until Sunday to give him (and their other free agents) a qualifying offer, which the Phillies will likely do and Realmuto will likely decline as he seeks to become the highest-paid catcher in baseball history. 

"We tried to sign him in [2019], we tried to sign him in [2020], we tried to engage him in a conversation after the [Mookie] Betts extension and we just weren't able to get to common ground," MacPhail said on Friday. "... There are two things we have going for us. I think he enjoys this time here and obviously we want him back, and I think those two things give you reasons for hope, [but] in any offseason there are a multitude of variables."

But now, the team has lost its exclusive bargaining rights — and the best catcher in baseball is free to sign elsewhere.

In addition to trying to re-sign Realmuto, the Phillies, who currently have the 13th-best odds of winning the World Series (+3000) according to TheLines.com, will also be looking to bolster their bullpen, add a starting pitcher to their rotation and solidify their outfield (and perhaps their infield as well). And they'll try to do all that while staying under the luxury tax

Will they start making moves early? Will those moves potentially be an indication of how they believe the Realmuto negotiations are going — like, if they start spending a lot of money on other positions, could that be an indication they believe they're going to lose him to another team? And will whatever moves they make be enough to get them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2011? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, we'll keep you updated with all the latest news and rumors as they happen with our live MLB free agency tracker... 

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Betting Odds MLB Free Agency Betting Odds TL J.T. Realmuto

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 8 non-Eagles rooting guide
110120TomBrady

Legislation

City Council passes bill that would ban use of 'less lethal' munitions by cops at Philly protests
tear gas ban Philly

Illness

Psoriasis medications don't increase risk for severe COVID-19, analysis finds
Psoriasis COVID-19 risk

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 8 matchup vs. Cowboys
Dallas-Goedert-TD_122219_usat

Breweries

Night Shift Brewing to begin selling craft beer across Philly region in November
night shift brewing beer philly

Holiday

Drive-through holiday lights show opening in South Jersey
Drive-Through Holiday Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved