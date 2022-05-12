Chuck Clark for Jalen Reagor? The Eagles and Ravens reportedly talked about it

Chuck Clark for Jalen Reagor?

The Eagles and Ravens at least talked about it at the draft last month, per NFL Insider Adam Caplan (via Dov Kleiman), but talks died down.

At a glance, the idea would make sense for all parties involved.

The Ravens used one of their first-round picks on Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and between him, Clark, and free-agent signing Marcus Williams, Clark appears to be the odd man out in the backfield.

The Eagles have Anthony Harris and K'Von Wallace or Marcus Epps as their starting safeties right now, but can definitely go for an upgrade if one's available.

Clark, 27, had two interceptions last season and graded out at 66.2 on Pro Football Focus. By comparison, Wallace came in at 56.1, Harris at 61.6, and Epps at 72.8.

Reagor, meanwhile, would be a reclamation project at this point.

The Ravens do have a need at receiver after trading Marquise Brown to Arizona, but Reagor in his two seasons thus far has failed to live up to his first-round draft status and has often been invisible within the Eagles' offense.

In 2021, the 23-year old had just 33 receptions for 299 yards, gradually fell back on the Eagles' depth chart, and didn't seem to take the news of the A.J. Brown trade well.

But for what it's worth, GM Howie Roseman did say Reagor was still part of the receiving corps following a post-draft interview with ESPN.

"We talk about the receiver room, we talk about it like a basketball team," Roseman said. "You got a guy like A.J., who's a power forward. Really strong, great play strength, really good with the ball in his hands. [DeVonta Smith] and the skillset he has, route runner, hands, ball skills.

"We got some young guys, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Zach Pascal, Greg Ward's been here for a long time. Then with our offensive line, with our tight end group, certainly led by Dallas Goedert, and our run game and our quarterback, we hope that it can allow us to take another step offensively and continue to improve."

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports