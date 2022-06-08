2022 N.J. primary election: Here are results from the key races in South Jersey on Tuesday

Tuesday was primary election day in New Jersey, and for Democrats and Republicans there were plenty of important choices made at the polls with ramifications that could be realized in November's pivotal midterm elections.

Despite facing opponents, incumbent members of the U.S. House from South Jersey solidified their party support ahead of races that could be closer in November.

Here's a look at the results from three Congressional races in South Jersey's 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts.

1st District

Donald Norcross wins Democratic primary by wide margin over Mario DeSantis



U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross has won the Democrats' nomination in Tuesday's primary election as he seeks his fifth term in representing the 1st District in the U.S. House. Norcross defeated his primary election opponent Mario DeSantis.

The Associated Press called the race for the incumbent less than 40 minutes after the polls closed. Norcross, 63, is an electrician and labor leader, who began his political career in the New Jersey Senate representing the state's 5th District. He's been a long-time advocate for worker protections, environmental action and the development of alternative energy, including recent plans to build a solar park in Gloucester Township.

Claire Gustafson defeats Damon Galdo



Republican Claire Gustafson won her primary election against Damon Galdo securing her party's nomination in N.J.'s 1st District of the U.S. House for the general election in November.Gustafson's win on Tuesday sets up a rematch with incumbent U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, who defeated her in the 2020 election.

New Jersey's 1st Congressional District covers most of Camden and Gloucester counties, as well as two municipalities in Burlington County. Gustafson is a small business owner and an active member of her community in Collingswood, where she once served as a school board member and youth soccer coach. She is the current president of Camden County New Jersey Republican Woman and serves on Collingswood's planning and zoning board.

The Associated Press called the primary for Gustafson at 9:41 p.m. She had received 67.9% of votes to Galdo's 32.1% with 67% of votes counted.

2nd District

Jeff Van Drew fends off two opponents, cruises to win Republican primary



U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew easily won Tuesday's Republican primary for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District against two opponents, Sean Pignatelli and John Barker.

Van Drew was first elected to represent the Republican-leaning, swing district in 2018 as a Democrat. The congressman notably changed his party affiliation after siding with former President Donald Trump in opposing the impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives in 2019.

He won reelection as a Republican in 2020. New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District represents Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, as well as portions of Gloucester and Ocean counties.

The Associated Press called the election for Van Drew just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday. With 94% of votes counted, Van Drew far outpaced his opponents, receiving 86.1% to Barker's 7.7% and Pignatelli's 6.2%.

Tim Alexander wins Democratic primary against Carolyn Rush



Political newcomer Tim Alexander defeated Carolyn Rush in Tuesday's Democratic primary election for New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District. Alexander, a former Atlantic County detective who supports police reforms, will face incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the November election.

The Associated Press called the Democratic primary for Alexander just before 11:30 on Tuesday night. With 92% of votes counted, Alexander had received 62% to Rush's 38%.

3rd District

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim earns decisive win against Reuven Hendler



U.S. Rep. Andy Kim won the Democratic primary in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, with a lopsided defeat of newcomer Reuven Hendler. Kim, seeking his second term, will run against Bob Healey, who won the Republican primary.

The redrawn 3rd District of the U.S. House represents most of Burlington County and parts of Mercer and Monmouth counties.

The Associated Press called the election for Kim less than hour after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. With 75% of votes counted, Kim had received 92.9% to Hendler's 7.1%.

Bob Healey prevails over Ian Smith and Nicholas Ferrara

Bob Healey won the Republican nomination in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Ian Smith and Nicholas Ferrara. Among his campaign issues, Healey calls mask mandates 'unscientific,' opposes 'forced COVID vaccinations' and claims teachers' unions have infiltrated public school administrations to promote their agendas.

The Associated Press press called the election for Healey on Tuesday shortly before midnight. With 82% of votes counted, Healey had 52.8% to Smith's 38.3% and Ferrara's 8.9%