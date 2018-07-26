More Sports:

July 26, 2018

Obscure trivia from the Eagles' 2017 season: Answer key

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072618DougPederson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

It's Häagen-Dazs, of course.

WARNING: Do not read this until you've taken our "Obscure trivia from the Eagles' 2017 season" test. This is merely the answer key.

1) Morgan Fox and Mark Barron.

2) Corey Graham.

3)...


4) Kamu Grugier-Hill.

5) Torrey Smith, Nelson Agholor, and Nigel Bradham.

6) 2-2. Bills and Dolphins.

7) Ronald Darby (Eagles), Jerick McKinnon (Vikings).

8) 3rd. Tom Brady and Todd Gurley.

9) Allen Barbre, Jordan Matthews, Matt Tobin, Terrence Brooks, and Jon Dorenbos.

10) Chris Long and Chance Warmack.

11) Keanu Neal.

12) 9-7.

13) 6.

14) Redskins (Week 1, Fletcher Cox), Rams (Week 14, Brandon Graham), Raiders (Week 16, Derek Barnett).

15) Häagen-Dazs.

16) Slapped his butt and yelled, "Come on, Tom!"

17) 189 (Kelce 62 + Clement 30 + Burton 88 + Foles 9).

18) Shaq Mason.

19) +44.

20) Yes.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles trivia

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.