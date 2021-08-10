More News:

August 10, 2021

Excessive heat warning issued as extremely hot, humid weather returns to Philly region

The heat index could reach into the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
An excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Philly region. The weather advisory will take effect at noon on Wednesday and remain in place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Those in the Philly region may want to prioritize air-conditioned, indoor activities this week as another heat wave sweeps across the Delaware Valley.

Hot, humid weather is forecasted to take hold of the region starting on Tuesday and last through Friday, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s.

In anticipation of the scorching-hot conditions this week, an excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Philly region. The weather advisory will take effect at noon on Wednesday and remain in place until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The heat index could reach into the low 100s in Philadelphia, according to the National Weather Service.

 Below is the complete forecast for the Philly region this week, courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly from 4-7 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy with a low around 75 at night.
•Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high around 94. Chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly from 3-9 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy with a low near 77 at night.
•Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high around 96. Chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly from 3-9 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy with a low near 77 at night.
•Friday: Mostly sunny with a high around 95. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms from 3-9 p.m., then a 40% chance of showers until 3 a.m. Partly cloudy with a low around 75 at night.

A heat advisory was issued for most of the area in early June when temperatures reached the upper 90s and the heat index cracked 100. An excessive heat warning was issued at the end of June for most of the region as temperatures reached the upper 90s and the heat index rose into the 100s in some parts.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

