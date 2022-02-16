Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' to make broadcast television premiere on ABC

For those who haven't yet seen Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" and don't have a Hulu or Disney+ account, an opportunity to view the award-winning musical documentary will be available this weekend.

"Summer of Soul" will make its broadcast television premiere this Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The documentary marked Questlove's directorial debut. "Summer of Soul" tells the story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, highlighting its musical, historical and societal impact through archived footage and interviews with performers and attendees.

Sometimes referred to as "Black Woodstock," the festival took place during the same "Summer of Love" as the more well-known festival in upstate New York. The Harlem Cultural Festival was graced by over 30 performances from music legends like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, B.B. King and Gladys Knight and The Pips, from late June through August 1969.

About 300,000 people attended the festival, but its place in history had been obscured by a lack of exposure in subsequent decades.

One of the event's producers filmed over 40 hours of footage from the summer series. Most of it never saw the light of day due to a lack of interest in the festival. It sat in boxes inside the producer's basement for 50 years – until The Roots drummer was tapped to direct the film.

The Philadelphia native said his original goal was to select a number of great songs from the acts that performed at the festival. But the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest across the country in 2020 changed how he and his team approached the project.

"We saw [the film] as a chance to contextualize for people like Gen Z and millennials, who aren't familiar with those acts, but why they all got together and used their voice for activism," Questlove told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" last year. "We really went deep into the narrative of just why it's important and so that's why I feel like it covers everything. Even if you're just there for the music or you see the message of why this concert had to be thrown, it covers all the generations."

"Summer of Soul" has received widespread critical acclaim since the film debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary won both the Grand Jury and Audience prizes in the nonfiction category at last year's festival. The Sundance Institute awarded Questlove the 2021 Vanguard Award for his directorial work.

The film swept the Critics Choice Documentary Awards in November, winning all six honors it was nominated for, including best documentary and best director. "Summer of Soul" also won best documentary at this year's AAFCA Awards, and former President Barack Obama named the film one of his favorites in 2021.

Questlove earned the first Oscar nomination of his career last week when "Summer of Soul'' was nominated for best feature documentary at this year's Academy Awards. The documentary is also up for best music film at the 2022 Grammy Awards, as well as a pair of NAACP Image Award nominations and a BAFTA nomination.

For those who haven't seen "Summer of Soul" yet and just can't wait until Sunday, the film is available for streaming on both Hulu and Disney+. The documentary's 17-song soundtrack of live recordings from the music festival is also available.