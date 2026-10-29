Full injury report for Sixers-Knicks on Friday

Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) is questionable for the Sixers' NBA Cup Group Play opener on Friday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. New York:



Jaylen Brown – knee – QUESTIONABLE



Tacko Fall – quad – OUT



Jabari Walker – knee – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – OUT



Joel Embiid and LeBron James are both not listed ahead of the front end of a back-to-back. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 29, 2026

This is the front end of the Sixers' second back-to-back of the 2026-27 season; they will face the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Saturday. After splitting up Joel Embiid and LeBron James for their first back-to-back last weekend, the Sixers are loading up for the defending champions, whose ring night they spoiled on Oct. 20.

Whether or not either of Embiid or James is going to play on consecutive nights this season remains unclear; Embiid has not done so in years and James did it only sparingly a year ago.

While their core rotation players are all available and healthy, the Sixers remain in the process of battling a slew of frontcourt injuries. Two-way center Tacko Fall has yet to suit up with the Sixers due to a hip strain which became a quad issue; Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has repeatedly said Fall is getting closer to a return over the last week. Jabari Walker appeared on the verge of securing the backup center job before tweaking his left knee; his designation was changed from left knee soreness to left patellar tendinopathy. Dominick Barlow will miss at least another week with a back injury, but likely more.

MORE: Joel Embiid reflects on his NBA debut, 10 years later