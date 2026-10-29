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October 29, 2026

Full injury report for Sixers-Knicks on Friday

While their core rotation players are all available and healthy, the Sixers continue battling a slew of frontcourt injuries.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Jaylen Brown 10.29.26 Trevor Ruszkowski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Brown has played in all five Sixers games so far.

Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) is questionable for the Sixers' NBA Cup Group Play opener on Friday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Thursday:

This is the front end of the Sixers' second back-to-back of the 2026-27 season; they will face the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Saturday. After splitting up Joel Embiid and LeBron James for their first back-to-back last weekend, the Sixers are loading up for the defending champions, whose ring night they spoiled on Oct. 20.

Whether or not either of Embiid or James is going to play on consecutive nights this season remains unclear; Embiid has not done so in years and James did it only sparingly a year ago.

While their core rotation players are all available and healthy, the Sixers remain in the process of battling a slew of frontcourt injuries. Two-way center Tacko Fall has yet to suit up with the Sixers due to a hip strain which became a quad issue; Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has repeatedly said Fall is getting closer to a return over the last week. Jabari Walker appeared on the verge of securing the backup center job before tweaking his left knee; his designation was changed from left knee soreness to left patellar tendinopathy. Dominick Barlow will miss at least another week with a back injury, but likely more.

MORE: Joel Embiid reflects on his NBA debut, 10 years later

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers LeBron James Joel Embiid Tacko Fall Dominick Barlow Jabari Walker

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