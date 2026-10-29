Sixers' Jaylen Brown says he 'never demanded a trade,' refutes report from Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine

INDIANAPOLIS – After scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Sixers' road victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Jaylen Brown refuted a report from Boston Celtics television color announcer Brian Scalabrine that Brown had demanded a trade out of Boston, was eager to join the Milwaukee Bucks and issued a list of demands for the Celtics should he return.

"Yeah, I mean, I guess it is what it is. I saw that. I saw Scal, he made some comments. Never had any issues with Scal. I love Scal, but I guess he's doing what he has to do," Brown said. "I can understand why he feels the need to do that, but I have no interest [in] letting any false allegations [follow] me to my next chapter here in Philadelphia. Never. I never demanded a trade. Never made a list of ultimatums. None of the sort. None of that is true, but as of now, I'm going to just stay focused on what's in front of me here in Philadelphia. I've got a tremendous opportunity, and I'm looking forward to that. So, I'm going to just leave the questions for another time, but during the season, I'm going to just focus on what's in front of me."



Jaylen Brown was asked about Celtics TV color announcer Brian Scalabrine’s report that Brown requested a trade after the Sixers’ win in Indianapolis.



Full video: pic.twitter.com/v2KpX63ZNG — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) October 29, 2026

Shortly after his initial report – that Brown had demanded a trade out of Boston and was hoping to be sent out in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo – Scalabrine walked it back, instead saying that Brown had given the Celtics a list of changes that needed to be made if he was going to stay with the organization. A representative of Brown's told ESPN that the only request he made was for Brown and Jayson Tatum to receive "equal" treatment.

In the days since Brown's fiery comments about Tatum – he said he has "no beef," but "maybe some lamb chops" with Tatum, and that his former running mate has a "great PR team" and needs to "stay ready at all times" – the saga has escalated, with each of the Celtics' broadcasts taking clear shots at Brown. Scalabrine has been front and center.

"If I was doing PR work for Jayson Tatum," Scalabrine said, "I would remind everybody who led the league in turnovers last year."