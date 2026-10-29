Joel Embiid reflects on the 10th anniversary of his NBA debut: 'It was amazing... so much more fun back then'

INDIANAPOLIS – Oct. 26, 2016 is a night Joel Embiid will remember forever.

Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of Embiid's NBA debut, which he recently described as one of his three favorite experiences as a member of the 76ers. Limited to 20 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid scored 20 points and did it in front of a crowd that became unglued every single time he made a play.

If Embiid blocked a shot, the arena became deafening. If Embiid merely grabbed an uncontested rebound, a chorus of cheers followed. When he scored, it sounded like he had made a playoff game-winner.

What does Embiid remember about how it felt to finally play in the NBA that night after more than two years of being sidelined due to injuries while dealing with personal tragedy?

"Just excited about obviously getting back on the court. Having to wait for so long after all these injuries and the stuff that I dealt with off the court and my brother passing. So, it was just fun to just be on the court, finally playing basketball, and obviously the expectations from the fans, and the hype around, it was good," Embiid said before a smile emerged. "I mean, I remember my first bucket. I mean, it was... yeah. Obviously, it was amazing going back into those moments. It was so much more fun back then."

For much of the two-plus years he spent on the shelf before his debut, Embiid did not know if he would ever make it to the court.

"Obviously, at that time, you think about quitting," Embiid said. "You've got a tough loss in the family, injuries on top of that. So, I guess, what's the point? You haven’t even gotten started and you’re already going through those lows."



Now a veteran of 10 active NBA seasons, a former NBA MVP and one of the most dominant bigs in recent history, does Embiid ever reflect on those years leading up to his euphoric debut?

"You kind of ask yourself questions. But that's also where I learned a little bit about myself and who I am, and what type of person I needed to be to be able to succeed," Embiid said. "Especially after – not just from that moment; everything that I've been through up to this time with the injuries and all the other stuff, and always persevering, and keep it going, and never giving up."

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