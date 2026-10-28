Previewing Sixers-Pacers: Is Tyrese Haliburton back?

On Tuesday, the 2026-27 Sixers got on their first airplane ride of the regular season. After facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and logging three games in four nights on their home floor, the Sixers are in Indianapolis, getting set to face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Sixers got a day off and a practice following their first loss of the season on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. Now comes another Central Division test, this one coming against a Pacers team looking to return to title contention after injuries forced them into a gap year a season ago.

Tyrese Haliburton is back, spearheading a rotation very similar to the one that came two quarters short of winning it all in 2025. There are some new faces here, including an old friend. Is Haliburton fully back? How does Kelly Oubre Jr. fit in Indiana?

Here to get us up to speed on all things Pacers: Tony East, host of Locked on Pacers and writer at Circle City Spin:

Adam Aaronson: Tyrese Haliburton is back after a year on the sidelines. What have the early returns looked like? Is it reasonable to fear that Haliburton will not get back to his peak form anytime soon, or should folks be optimistic on that front?

Tony East: Haliburton’s stats look fairly similar so far, and he played in a back-to-back for the first time on Sunday and Monday. So far, his health has been steady – a good sign for the Pacers.

His passing and feel for the game are still elite. There was little doubt that an Achilles injury would cause issues there. Haliburton has admitted a few times that his own pacing feels a bit off, but when he settles into a game he looks great physically.



Tyrese skips are back 🚨



Tyrese Haliburton hits a DEEP three. pic.twitter.com/4Hqc8Pgp0e — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 26, 2026

While Haliburton is making a strong effort to get into the paint, he’s not as dynamic with his stepback jumpers or ability to blow by defenders on drives. But he’s trending in the right direction on both fronts.



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AA: Kelly Oubre Jr. joined the Pacers this summer, their lone offseason addition of significance. How has our old friend fared in his first few games with the Pacers, and what does his role in Indiana look like?

TE: Ironically, Oubre’s role is… not having a defined role. He toggles between guard and wing, defending both positions throughout every game. He’s started when there have been injuries and come off the bench at other times.

That versatility is valuable and looked like a boon during the preseason. Oubre’s first two regular-season games were more forgettable, though, as he shot 1-for-10 in the Pacers' home loss against Dallas and has moments where it’s clear the scheme is still new to him.



"I'm just playing harder. They've been encouraging me to be myself," Oubre said in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Found these five pretty quick and left out three much less dramatic ones: https://t.co/JKf80cEWDz pic.twitter.com/iZCBSCM2qu — Tony East (@TonyREast) October 26, 2026

That night, he was much more effective with his slashing and cutting. He scored 10 points in just the first half. So while Oubre appears to still be finding his way, it’s clear that he will help the team at some level this year.

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AA: At last year's trade deadline, the Pacers swung a deal for Ivica Zubac, cementing their new starting center after the departure of Myles Turner. Zubac will miss Wednesday's game with an ankle injury, but when healthy is one of the NBA's steadiest centers. How much of a difference did Zubac make early on and how do you expect his presence to change the way the Pacers look?

TE: The Pacers are trying to keep their identity and style from their 2024-25 Finals run. That pace, shot-making, and telepathic ball/player movement made them special.

It also requires a certain level of spacing, chemistry, and rhythm that Zubac has to work to provide. His screening has been a boon. He’s the best rebounder the Pacers have rostered in at least five years. His defense is solid. Those things all help the Pacers – and would help anywhere.



But he’s certainly working on his role within the Pacers system, having conversations with guards about screening angle and timing and chats with wings/forwards about making sure to get the ball to the weak side. Zubac’s chemistry with Haliburton and Pascal Siakam looks strong, but it’s also a work in progress that has some hiccups.



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