Steph Curry to host youth basketball showcase in Philadelphia this summer

Before he was dubbed Chef Curry, a moniker affectionately bestowed upon him for the way he tears apart NBA defenses, Stephen Curry was a borderline Division I basketball prospect that had very few college scholarship offers.

Because he was an undervalued talent in high school, Curry has used the term underrated to create a brand that includes a basketball camp for high school students who are not known commodities. The brand, which launched in 2019, has an annual basketball tour and has recently added youth golf.

From Aug. 20-21, Curry is hosting a regional stop on his Underrated basketball tour in Philadelphia, giving overlooked basketball talent an opportunity to make a name for themselves.



The regional camp also features stops in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Seattle, where 75 chosen basketball players will battle it out. On the second day of each stop, the competition will be widdled down to 30 competitors, and the top eight from each location will earn a spot in the national camp. The tour will feature a total of 64 finalists.



The website for the tour describes it as the realization of Curry's dream, with a mission to inspire and empower the next generation of underrated talent.

