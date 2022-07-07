Steph Curry to host youth basketball showcase in Philadelphia this summer

July 07, 2022
Before he was dubbed Chef Curry, a moniker affectionately bestowed upon him for the way he tears apart NBA defenses, Stephen Curry was a borderline Division I basketball prospect that had very few college scholarship offers.
Because he was an undervalued talent in high school, Curry has used the term underrated to create a brand that includes a basketball camp for high school students who are not known commodities. The brand, which launched in 2019, has an annual basketball tour and has recently added youth golf.
From Aug. 20-21, Curry is hosting a regional stop on his Underrated basketball tour in Philadelphia, giving overlooked basketball talent an opportunity to make a name for themselves.
The regional camp also features stops in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Seattle, where 75 chosen basketball players will battle it out. On the second day of each stop, the competition will be widdled down to 30 competitors, and the top eight from each location will earn a spot in the national camp. The tour will feature a total of 64 finalists.
The website for the tour describes it as the realization of Curry's dream, with a mission to inspire and empower the next generation of underrated talent.
All-new Season.— Underrated Basketball Tour (@underrated) July 5, 2022
All-new Locations.
Don’t miss your chance to Make Them Believe on the 2022 Underrated Basketball Tour Powered by @Rakuten.
Register now.
🔗: https://t.co/dylFCj86Wy #StayUnderrated | #SZN4 pic.twitter.com/aCuHBjqvvP
"This year marks our fourth annual Underrated tour powered by Rakuten, which brings high schoolers from across the country to compete and play the sport they love, basketball," Curry said in a press release. "From the beginning, the Underrated tour was created and designed to raise visibility for often-overlooked three-star high school players, like myself, and we continue to evolve the program each year."
During high school, Curry was a basketball target from Charlotte, NC, and was ranked as the 14th best player in his state, 52nd best nationally at his position, and 256th in the 2006 class of high school basketball seniors. While that was good enough to earn a scholarship, Curry felt he should have garnered more attention from bigger programs.
He was officially rated a three-star prospect and chose Davidson College, which is less known for its basketball prowess.
That is until Curry got there; the overlooked guard took the country by storm for three years averaging 23.7 points per game, was a consensus All-American and led the nation in scoring in 2009. During his sophomore season, Curry and the Wildcats made a cinderella run through the NCAA March Madness tournament to the Elite 8, which included wins over second-ranked Georgetown and third-ranked Wisconsin.
Curry went from overlooked to a college superstar and parlayed that success into becoming an NBA global icon.
He has since become one of the NBA's greatest talents, earning a spot on the league's 75th-anniversary team. The two-time league MVP and all-time 3-point field goal leader just won his fourth NBA championship and first Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award.
To register for the competition, interested eligible student-athletes can sign up on the tour's website.
