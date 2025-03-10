Saquon Barkley's extension continues Eagles' trend of addressing contracts quick

Saquon Barkley's record contract extension came together quick.

The Eagles wanted to keep him around for longer, and he wanted to stick around for longer, especially after Year 1 in Philadelphia led straight to a Super Bowl.

So no one wasted any time.

Last week, Barkley received a two-year, $41.2 million extension to make him the highest paid running back in NFL history. Then on Monday, he was at the NovaCare Complex to make the signing official and meet with the media for a press conference about it.

"I think it was just mutual," Barkley said. "The love I have for this organization, and wanting to be here for a really long time, and the same thing that they feel for me, obviously it shows.

"So I'm just thankful for, obviously, the extension, but being a part of this organization. From top to bottom, they do it the right way, everybody in this building. To be able to be a part of this for another [four years], and hopefully, more, I'm super excited about that."

In another move that, big picture, continues the trend and habits that have been setting the Eagles apart from the rest of the league.

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office don't let their business linger. When they know someone is for sure a lock, they just get it done, which isn't so easily said elsewhere around the NFL.

Look at the Bengals. They stuck themselves in the mud trying to get a new deal done with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase and took the safety net of the franchise tag with their other star wideout Tee Higgins, which only kicks the can down the road and still leaves them needing to address all the other holes in their roster while they're at it.

Look at the Browns. Their All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade after another down year in Cleveland, and it took weeks and $123.5 million guaranteed for the sides to get back on friendly terms again, which won't give the Browns much space to operate when it still has that embarrassing albatross of a Deshaun Watson contract on their payroll.

Then look at the Cowboys. They dragged their feet on Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb until the last minute last summer – right before their Week 1 opener, even, in Prescott's case – and now look set to do it all again with their own star pass rusher Micah Parsons, which is either going to end in a more inflated term the longer it goes or a blockbuster trade that'll carry little guarantee for Jerry Jones to make good on.

Roseman and the Eagles? They just don't let themselves have these problems, and haven't for a long time now.

Jalen Hurts' big payday as the franchise QB got taken care of a year ahead of time and with minimal issue, and other key long-term pieces like offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson and top receiving duo A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have had their contracts addressed way ahead of time, too.

Then, before this offseason's free agency period opened, the Eagles worked out the extension for Barkley and then got right to Zack Baun's three-year deal to keep the breakout linebacker in the fold.

Some notable names have had to leave, sure. Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Isaiah Rodgers took free-agent deals elsewhere, and veteran cornerback Darius Slay was bracing for his pending release since before the NFC Championship Game.

But no one appeared to be left in the dark over whether they were in the plans or not, and if they weren't, the Eagles mostly have some sort of succession plan in place for the hole on the depth chart.

And if they were, there's been no need for negotiating stalemates. Just get it taken care of.

"I mean, you never know, especially in this business. But when it came to my attention, I definitely wasn't upset about that at all," Bakrley said of the Eagles coming to the table with an extension offer so soon. "Definitely fired up, me and my family were definitely fired up. But more so like I said, obviously the extension is great and the money thing is great, too, but just the people in this building, this organization, and to continue to build on what we were able to do last year is a big goal."

No reason to waste too much time on the financials in between.

