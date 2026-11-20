The Eagles are back this Sunday, but that isn't the cause for excitement it used to be.

They're 2-7, the season is already out the window, and tank watch is on.

It's far less about the games themselves now, and more about draft positioning and how Howie Roseman intends to fix this.

But there are still games to play and picks to make.

This week it's the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers on his farewell tour.

Here are our predictions for Week 11...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 11

Eagles (2-7) vs. Steelers (6-3)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS ( Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 11 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PIT -4.5 PIT -205

PHI +170 38.5 FanDuel PIT -4.5 PIT -210

PHI +172 38.5 BetRivers PIT -4.5 PIT -220

PHI +170 38.5 BetMGM PIT -4.5 PIT -210

PHI +170 38.5 Caesars PIT -4.5 PIT -205

PHI +171 38.5

*Lines as of Mon., Nov. 16

Jimmy Kempski (8-1)

Steelers 27, Eagles 10

Did Vegas forget during the Eagles' bye week that they might be the worst team in the NFL? If DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both play, that'll help, but it won't be enough. Ultimately, the Eagles can't run it, they can't protect the quarterback, and they're facing one of the most potent defensive lines in the NFL. It's going to be ugly just like every other Eagles game this season. I'll smash the Steelers at (-4.5) all day, please.

MORE: Eagles 'soft tank' roadmap for the remainder of the 2026 season

Geoff Mosher (7-2)

Eagles xx, Steelers xx

Words.

Evan Macy (7-2)

Steelers 27, Eagles 17

I made the horrible mistake of picking the Eagles to win two weeks ago against the Giants, my first winning pick since their seven-game losing streak began in October. I won't let them fool me twice.

This isn't a real football team, and Joe Milton is going to make things feel like the preseason the rest of the way, as the Eagles go against serious football teams trying to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh is one of those, and they're better top to bottom. It'll be nice to see (potentially) DeVonta Smith, Dontavyion Wicks and a healthy Saquon Barkley help Milton but it won't be enough, the Steelers are more solid than any team Philly has faced in the NFC East.

Nick Tricome (8-1)

Steelers 21, Eagles 3

The Steelers are an OK team keeping afloat amid a weird AFC North. They're perfect for a one-and-done Wild Card appearance.

Still, that's a lot better than anything the Eagles have now, and even though the Steelers are just a touch above average, they do have a good run defense. So immediately, that's going to doom anything the Eagles can do with the ball.

If they can't run again, they certainly won't be able to out-throw to compensate, whether that's with Joe Milton or Tanner McKee, which will mean another long Sunday flushed with quick three-and-outs.

Honestly, the Eagles might only have one more win in them for the rest of the season, if they're lucky.

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