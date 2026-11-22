The Philadelphia Eagles have ruined a lot of Sundays for their fans this season, as they are losers of seven straight games, with the worst record in the NFC at 2-7. In Week 11 they'll face an in-state foe in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles will be getting some reinforcements back after their bye week, as DeVonta Smith will return to the field. However, they will be without Zack Baun and Dontayvion Wicks, who were both added to injured reserve. And, of course, the team is still trying to navigate the loss of Hurts for the season and the retirement of Lane Johnson. Conversely, the Steelers are a very healthy football team. You can find the Eagles' and Steelers' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Steelers' defensive front is among the best in the league. The Eagles' offensive line has been one of the worst in the league so far. That's a big mismatch. Expect Eagles starting quarterback Joe Milton to be under duress throughout this matchup. The Steelers are obviously a better team this season, but they are also not at all what the Eagles should aspire to be, as they have a 22-year streak of no losing seasons (great!), but they have also been one-and-done in six consecutive playoff appearances (not so great).



The Eagles are 4.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 11 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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