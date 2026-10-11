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October 11, 2026

Eagles vs. Jaguars, Week 5: Live updates and open thread

Follow along and chat Eagles vs. Jaguars in London in Week 5.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-pregame Jimmy Kempski/PhillyVoice

Can Nick Sirianni turn things around in London Sunday?

After a pair of wins over bad teams in the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered an embarrassing loss Week 3 in Chicago to the Bears, and then they blew a 10-point lead Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. They'll try to keep their season from spiraling Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Eagles have a long list of injuries, and Lane Johnson surprisingly announced his retirement this week. The Jaguars, conversely, are very healthy. You can find the Eagles' and Jaguars' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles are going to have a hard time running the ball without Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby against a brick wall of a Jaguars defense. They're also going to have to deal with opposing defenses blitzing them repeatedly until they can find an answer for it.

The Eagles are 7.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 5 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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