Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

Well, the games are over this season, but I still wanted to get to a few guys whose seasons ended early due to injury, as well as a couple of FCS school prospects.

The Eagles have shown in the past that they are willing to draft injured players if they believe they are getting them at a discount. The two best examples of such players are Sidney Jones (second round, 2017) and Landon Dickerson (second round, 2021), with differing results, of course. They also haven't been shy about drafting small school guys with high picks, as shown by their first- and third-round selections of Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Jalyx Hunt (Houston Christian) in the 2024 draft.

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina (6'3, 193)

Revel has length, speed, ball skills, and he is physical against the run, as you'll see below:

It's a pretty good bet he'll draw some comparisons to Quinyon Mitchell this draft cycle.

Revel tore an ACL in September, ending his season. Despite the injury and the fact that he is from a small school in East Carolina, Revel is appearing in a bunch of draft analysts' top 25 big boards, like Mel Kiper (25th) and Field Yates (22nd).

Darius Slay turned 34 in January. His time in the NFL is short. The Eagles are flush with young cornerbacks, but if the value is right -- and if they aren't certain about Kelee Ringo's future as a starter -- then drafting a corner with Revel's tools isn't such a stretch.

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame (6'0, 190)

Morrison was a playmaker for Notre Dame right out of the gate, as he picked off 6 passes his freshman season. In his sophomore season, he picked off 3 more, and added 10 pass breakups. He suffered a hip injury in 2024, ending his season after just 6 games.

Morrison has excellent ball skills, and he typically followed the opposing offense's best receiver. Impressive highlight reel here:

Quinyon Mitchell and Terrion Arnold were not expected to drop to the 20's in the 2024 draft, but the Eagles gladly snatched up Mitchell when he did. If Revel or Morrison slid to the end of the first round, again, it wouldn't be so crazy for the Eagles to keep adding to an already great pass defense.

Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah (6'2, 236)

Kuithe enrolled at Utah waaaaay back in 2018. The 2024 season was his seventh (!) college season, lol, at least if you count 2023, which he missed the entirety of due to an ACL tear. He played in 9 games in 2024, before being lost for the season with a serious -- but unspecified -- leg injury.

So the downside is that he's old, he has had multiple serious injuries, and he is undersized at 6'2, 236.

The upside is that he has speed, he can break tackles after the catch, and he's a versatile player who Utah lined up all over the formation.

The Eagles seem to want to employ a fullback under Kellen Moore, and I think that's a role that could suit Kuithe, who was a running back in high school. Late round pick or UDFA.

David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas (6'2, 260)

Walker is a highly productive edge rusher who had 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and 5 batted passes in 2024. He had 30 career sacks in 3 seasons. He came in at No. 67 on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks" list last offseason:

A three-time All-American who was No. 76 on the list last season, Walker had 57 tackles, 18 TFLs and 8.5 sacks in 2023. This offseason, the 6-2, 260-pounder trimmed his 40-yard-dash time to 4.59 seconds, maintained his vertical jump of 36 inches and upped his power clean to 385. Walker’s squat rose to 645 pounds, and he did 405 on the bench press.

He reminds me a little of Jalyx Hunt, in that he's a small school guy with great athleticism who finished violently at the quarterback in college:

He could be a Day 2 guy.

Charles Grant, OT, William and Mary (6'4, 300)

Grant is light at 300 pounds and he's probably going to have to pack on more muscle at the next level, but he's a highly athletic offensive tackle prospect with moldable traits:

Like Walker above, he made Feldman's "Freaks" list:

Get to know this name; you will hear it a lot more leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. Grant was voted an FCS first-team All-American in 2023 and has allowed just one sack in the last two years. A former standout wrestler, he had two offers out of high school: William & Mary and UVA Wise. He arrived weighing 240 pounds but has blossomed within the Tribe’s program, now at 6-4 1/2 and 301 pounds having hit 21 mph on the GPS and vertical-jumped 32 inches. Scouts have measured his arms at 35 inches. Tribe strength coach Kenny O’Mary said Grant has clocked a fully automatic timed 1.44 10-yard split, which is remarkably fast for any football player, let alone an offensive lineman.

He's a Day 3 swing tackle prospect with some starting upside down the road.

