Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in some college football bowl action the last couple days of the calendar year, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida (6'4, 263): (9) Florida vs. (24) Virginia, Capital One Orange Bowl, Monday, December 30, 8:00 p.m.



Greenard transferred to Florida from Louisville as a graduate student after missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a wrist injury (that included ligament damage). In his lone season at Florida, Greenard has 52 tackles (15 for loss), nine sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

He has the size the Eagles like, and he is thought of as an excellent run defender. The Eagles are always going to be on the lookout for defensive ends, and Greenard is a guy who should be available on Day 2.

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Kentucky (6'1, 199): Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Belk Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 p.m.

Bowden is a gifted athlete who transitioned from wide receiver to quarterback in Kentucky's sixth game this season, and led the Wildcats to a bowl game.

As a receiver, here are Bowden's career numbers:

Lynn Bowden Rec Yards YPC TD 2017 17 210 12.4 0 2018 67 745 11.1 5 2019 30 348 11.6 1



As a quarterback, Bowden did a whole lot more running than passing, carrying 172 times for 1,297 yards (7.5 YPC) and 11 TDs. Here are his impressive game-by-game rushing numbers:

Lynn Bowden Rush Yards YPC TD Arkansas 24 196 8.2 2 Georgia 17 99 5.8 0 Missouri 21 204 9.7 2 Tennesse 26 114 4.4 0 Vanderbilt 17 110 6.5 1 Tennessee-Martin 11 129 11.7 2 Louisville 22 284 12.9 4



As a returner, Bowden has two career punt return TDs to his credit. A highlight reel:



Howie Roseman seems to be intrigued by athletes who played quarterback at one point in college, as evidenced by the opportunities the Eagles have given to guys like Trey Burton, Greg Ward, and Braxton Miller. None of those cost the Eagles a draft pick, however, and Bowden certainly would.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State (6'4, 215): Florida State vs. Arizona State, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 2:00 p.m.

Nasirildeen played something of a hybrid safety-linebacker role for the Seminoles, and he put up good numbers in 2019, collecting 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two INTs.



Nasirildeen has intriguing athleticism, and in the Eagles' scheme, I view him as an immediate contributor on special teams, and longer-term linebacker prospect as he puts on weight at the next level.

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State (6'4, 203): Florida State vs. Arizona State, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 2:00 p.m.

Terry has great combination of length and speed, with a terrific yards per catch average in his two years at Florida State:

Tamorrion Terry Rec Yards YPC TD 2018 35 744 21.3 8 2019 51 1,023 20.1 8



However, he's redshirt sophomore, and has two years left of eligibility. Though he is listed at 203 pounds, Terry looks skinny, and can be controlled by physical corners at times at the line of scrimmage. That would be a significant concern at the next level.

Still, there's a lot to like about his game, including his run after catch ability. A highlight reel:



Terry should probably go back to school for another year to get stronger and more polished, but if he comes out, he's a guy with a high ceiling who needs some development, and could be a good value on Day 3.

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming (6'2, 250): Wyoming vs. Georgia State, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 4:30 p.m.

A year ago, a prospect who made sense for the Eagles, because of their prioritizing of coverage skills at the linebacker position, was Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards, who had 10 career INTs, to go along with other impressive numbers.

This year, a linebacker prospect who makes sense for them is Wilson, whose physical measurements, production, and stats look a lot like Edwards':

Career College stats Tackles (TFL) Sacks INT (PBU) FF-FR T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin (6'1, 244) 366 (37.5) 8 10 (15) 1-1 Logan Wilson, Wyoming (6'2, 250) 402 (33.5) 7 10 (14) 5-4



Here's a little more about him:



Wilson would make sense for the Eagles early on Day 3, or higher if he tests well at the NFL Combine.



