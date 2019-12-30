More Sports:

December 30, 2019

Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
123019TamorrionTerry Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry could be an intriguing developmental prospect with a high ceiling, if he comes out.

As long as you're taking in some college football bowl action the last couple days of the calendar year, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida (6'4, 263): (9) Florida vs. (24) Virginia, Capital One Orange Bowl, Monday, December 30, 8:00 p.m.

Greenard transferred to Florida from Louisville as a graduate student after missing the entirety of the 2018 season with a wrist injury (that included ligament damage). In his lone season at Florida, Greenard has 52 tackles (15 for loss), nine sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. 

He has the size the Eagles like, and he is thought of as an excellent run defender. The Eagles are always going to be on the lookout for defensive ends, and Greenard is a guy who should be available on Day 2.

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Kentucky (6'1, 199): Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Belk Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 12:00 p.m.

Bowden is a gifted athlete who transitioned from wide receiver to quarterback in Kentucky's sixth game this season, and led the Wildcats to a bowl game.

As a receiver, here are Bowden's career numbers:

Lynn Bowden Rec Yards YPC TD 
 2017 17210 12.4 
 2018 67745 11.1 
 2019 30348 11.6 


As a quarterback, Bowden did a whole lot more running than passing, carrying 172 times for 1,297 yards (7.5 YPC) and 11 TDs. Here are his impressive game-by-game rushing numbers:

Lynn Bowden Rush Yards YPC TD 
Arkansas 24 196 8.2 
Georgia 17 99 5.8 
Missouri 21 204 9.7 
Tennesse 26 114 4.4 
Vanderbilt 17 110 6.5 
 Tennessee-Martin11 129 11.7 
Louisville 22 284 12.9 


As a returner, Bowden has two career punt return TDs to his credit. A highlight reel: 


Howie Roseman seems to be intrigued by athletes who played quarterback at one point in college, as evidenced by the opportunities the Eagles have given to guys like Trey Burton, Greg Ward, and Braxton Miller. None of those cost the Eagles a draft pick, however, and Bowden certainly would.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State (6'4, 215): Florida State vs. Arizona State, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 2:00 p.m.

Nasirildeen played something of a hybrid safety-linebacker role for the Seminoles, and he put up good numbers in 2019, collecting 101 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two INTs. 


Nasirildeen has intriguing athleticism, and in the Eagles' scheme, I view him as an immediate contributor on special teams, and longer-term linebacker prospect as he puts on weight at the next level. 

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State (6'4, 203): Florida State vs. Arizona State, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 2:00 p.m.

Terry has great combination of length and speed, with a terrific yards per catch average in his two years at Florida State:

 Tamorrion TerryRec Yards YPC TD 
2018 35 744 21.3 
2019 51 1,023 20.1 


However, he's redshirt sophomore, and has two years left of eligibility. Though he is listed at 203 pounds, Terry looks skinny, and can be controlled by physical corners at times at the line of scrimmage. That would be a significant concern at the next level.

Still, there's a lot to like about his game, including his run after catch ability. A highlight reel:


Terry should probably go back to school for another year to get stronger and more polished, but if he comes out, he's a guy with a high ceiling who needs some development, and could be a good value on Day 3.

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming (6'2, 250): Wyoming vs. Georgia State, Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Tuesday, December 31, 4:30 p.m.

A year ago, a prospect who made sense for the Eagles, because of their prioritizing of coverage skills at the linebacker position, was Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards, who had 10 career INTs, to go along with other impressive numbers.

This year, a linebacker prospect who makes sense for them is Wilson, whose physical measurements, production, and stats look a lot like Edwards':

Career College stats Tackles (TFL) Sacks INT (PBU) FF-FR 
 T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin (6'1, 244)366 (37.5) 10 (15) 1-1 
 Logan Wilson, Wyoming (6'2, 250)402 (33.5) 10 (14) 5-4 


Here's a little more about him:


Wilson would make sense for the Eagles early on Day 3, or higher if he tests well at the NFL Combine.

Previously profiled players

• August 24

  1. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida
  2. Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
  3. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
  4. Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami
  5. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

• August 31

  1. Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss
  2. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
  3. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
  4. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
  5. Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn

• September 7

  1. Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
  2. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
  3. J.D. Spielman, WR, Nebraska
  4. Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State
  5. Ashtyn Davis, S, California

• September 14

  1. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
  2. Cohl Cabral, C, Arizona State
  3. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
  4. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
  5. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

• September 21

  1. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
  2. Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama
  3. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
  4. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
  5. Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

• September 28

  1. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
  2. Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama
  3. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
  4. Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State
  5. Zack Moss, RB, Utah

• October 5

  1. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
  2. Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan
  3. Oluwole Betiku Jr., DE, Illinois
  4. K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
  5. Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

• October 12

  1. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  2. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
  3. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
  4. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
  5. Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

• October 19

  1. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
  2. Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State
  3. Brandon Jones, S, Texas
  4. Steven Gonzalez, OG, Penn State
  5. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

• October 26

  1. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
  2. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
  3. Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
  4. K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford
  5. McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

• November 2

  1. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
  2. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
  3. Patrick Nelson, S/LB, SMU
  4. James Proche, WR, SMU
  5. Joe Reed, WR/RB/KR, Virginia

• November 9

  1. K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
  2. James Lynch, DT, Baylor
  3. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
  4. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
  5. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

• November 16

  1. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
  2. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
  3. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
  4. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
  5. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

• November 23

  1. Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State
  2. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
  3. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  4. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
  5. Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

• November 30

  1. Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
  2. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
  3. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
  4. Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State
  5. Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech

• December 7

  1. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
  2. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  3. Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU
  4. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
  5. Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

• December 14

  1. Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
  2. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State
  3. Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana Lafayette
  4. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
  5. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

• December 21

  1. Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State
  2. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
  3. James Morgan, QB, FIU
  4. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
  5. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

• December 26

  1. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
  2. Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
  3. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh
  4. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
  5. Michael Pittman, WR, USC

December 28

  1. Antonio Gibson, WR/RB/KR, Memphis
  2. Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame
  3. Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame
  4. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
  5. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Grocery shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Celebrities

Mandy Moore loses iPad during holiday travel, recovers it from Philadelphia International Airport
Mandy Moore ipad philadelphia

Children's Health

What vaccines are recommended for children and when should they be given?
vaccine schedule children

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Politics

Two Amish men from Pennsylvania meet with President Trump in historic White House summit
white house trump

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved