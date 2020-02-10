More Health:

February 10, 2020

For advanced prostate cancer patients, statins offer hope of a longer life

Jefferson Health study finds cholesterol-lowering drugs improve mortality

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Men's Health Prostate Cancer
Statins reduce mortality in prostate cancer patients National Cancer Institute/Unsplash.com

High-risk prostate cancer patients who start taking statins after their cancer diagnosis have a 54% reduction in prostate cancer mortality.

Cholesterol-lowering statins may help men with high-risk prostrate cancer live longer, according to a new Thomas Jefferson University study. 

Statins increase the median survival of high-risk prostate cancer patients from 3.1 years to 3.6 years, researchers found. And when statins are combined with the diabetes drug metformin, the median survival jumps up to 3.9 years. 

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in the U.S. One in 9 men will be diagnosed with it during his lifetime. High-risk prostate cancer means it is in its most aggressive form, with a prostate specific antigen test of 20 or higher and a Gleason score of 8 or higher.

"Both metformin and statins have been associated with longer life in prostate cancer patients, yet because they are commonly prescribed together, no study we know of has looked at these two medications separately," said Grace Lu-Yao, associate director of population science at Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Center. 

"With respect to prostate mortality, metformin plus statin was associated with a 36% reduction in risk of death followed by statins alone. Those taking metformin alone were relatively rare, and there was no significant association with all-cause mortality."

Researchers found that atorvastatin, pravastatin and rosuvastatin – all statins – reduced mortality compared to patients who were not prescribed any statins. But that was untrue of lovastatin, another statin. 

A recent Taiwanese study found similar results in patients with high cholesterol. Their data showed that these same three statins were better at lowering triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and raising high-density lipoportein cholesterol than other statins.

"Although the exact mechanisms remain unknown, it is worth noting that atorvastatin exhibits a (more) potent lipid-lowering effect per dose of any statin, and has the greatest bioavailability and one of the longest half-lives," Lu-Yao said, adding that further studies should investigate the mechanism behind this protective effect.

The reduction in mortality risk observed by Jefferson researchers was comparable to that of men being treated with androgen signaling inhibitors. High-risk patients who started taking statin after their cancer diagnosis saw the biggest reduction – 54% – in prostrate cancer mortality.

The study's findings were based on data from 12,700 patients included in the Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results database. Patients were diagnosed with cancer between 2007 and 2011.

The study was published Monday in the journal Cancer Medicine.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Men's Health Prostate Cancer Philadelphia Medications Mortality Illness Research Cancer Senior Health Studies Jefferson Health Cholesterol Statins

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL again struggling to hire minority coaches, coordinators — and the Eagles aren't helping
Duce-Staley-Doug-Pederson-Eagles_011020

Courts

Philly man convicted of stalking NBC10 anchor Tracy Davidson
Tracy Davidson Stalker Conviction

Health Insurance

Women shouldn't get billed for an IUD – but sometimes they do
Birth Control IUD Health Insurance Coverage

Eagles

Previewing the Eagles' next calendar year, in stick figure form
021020Alshonymous

Music Videos

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' stars in Green Day music video
Gaten Matarazzo Green Day

Food & Drink

Bars, restaurants offering specials during Philadelphia Auto Show
Philadelphia Auto Show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved