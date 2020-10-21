Straight Shooters: The Greatest Hell in a Cell Match of All-Time Elimination Bracket

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is upon us, but unfortunately it's one that has lost a lot of its luster through the years. It used to once be that the Hell in a Cell match would become the blowoff of a blood feud with the match serving as a gruesome, but lovely, scene.



Since WWE's marketed a pay-per-view literally named Hell in a Cell around the same time of year for the last decade, the match has just become another match. And the last truly great Hell in a Cell match didn't even take place at this pay-per-view, but at WrestleMania over eight years ago.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson, along with the good brother Sawyer, discussed the history of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches by putting together a 16-match elimination bracket and going match-by-match in determining just which is the greatest Hell in a Cell match of all-time.

And, yes, there are some major upsets along the way.

You can check out the official bracket here:

You can listen to this entire episode below, and either agree with us or get very angry with us, or you can listen wherever you get your podcasts!

