More Sports:

October 21, 2020

Straight Shooters: The Greatest Hell in a Cell Match of All-Time Elimination Bracket

Nick Piccone
By Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor
Wrestling Pro Wrestling
hell-in-a-cell_102120 WWE Network/Screenshot

Hell in a Cell debuted in 1997, and has been the setting for some classic matches through the decades.

WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is upon us, but unfortunately it's one that has lost a lot of its luster through the years. It used to once be that the Hell in a Cell match would become the blowoff of a blood feud with the match serving as a gruesome, but lovely, scene.

Since WWE's marketed a pay-per-view literally named Hell in a Cell around the same time of year for the last decade, the match has just become another match. And the last truly great Hell in a Cell match didn't even take place at this pay-per-view, but at WrestleMania over eight years ago.

Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson, along with the good brother Sawyer, discussed the history of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches by putting together a 16-match elimination bracket and going match-by-match in determining just which is the greatest Hell in a Cell match of all-time.

And, yes, there are some major upsets along the way.

You can check out the official bracket here:

You can listen to this entire episode below, and either agree with us or get very angry with us, or you can listen wherever you get your podcasts!

Also, join our Patreon for exclusive content! Only $2 to subscribe at patreon.com/shootersradio!

STRAIGHT SHOOTERS DEEP DIVES

WWF's IYH Buried Alive | WCW's Halloween Havoc '98 | WCW's Halloween Havoc '97 | Clash of the Champions XXXV | Clash of the Champions I | 'No Holds Barred, The Movie' | SummerSlam 1990 at the Spectrum | WCW Beach Brawl at MTV's Spring Break | WrestleMania Rage Party in Philly

You can subscribe to The Straight Shooters on the following platforms: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpreakerSpotifyiHeartRadioRadio.comTuneIn Radio, PandoraPlayer FM and wherever else you get your podcasts!  

And you can now also become a Patron of The Straight Shooters! You can get exclusive content from Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/shootersradio

Follow The Straight Shooters: Twitter | Facebook

Nick Piccone

Nick Piccone
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Wrestling Pro Wrestling Philadelphia Elimination Bracket Mick Foley Undertaker WWE WWF Shawn Michaels Triple H World Wrestling Federation Hell in a Cell Bracket

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Wait, so the Eagles are going to be sellers now?
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Rulings

Supreme Court permits Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day
us supreme court pennsylvania mail-in ballots

Illness

Philly could be entering 'dangerous period' of COVID-19 pandemic, health commissioner says
Philly COVID-10 Dangerous

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
102120DariusSlayton

Music

Spotify rolls out ‘Philly Knows Music’ campaign to honor city’s musical scene
philly knows music spotify

Movies

Wells Fargo Center to host Halloween week film series with 'Psycho,' 'Get Out,' and more
Movies on Broad Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved