Straight Shooters: The Greatest Hell in a Cell Match of All-Time Elimination Bracket

October 21, 2020
WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is upon us, but unfortunately it's one that has lost a lot of its luster through the years. It used to once be that the Hell in a Cell match would become the blowoff of a blood feud with the match serving as a gruesome, but lovely, scene.
Since WWE's marketed a pay-per-view literally named Hell in a Cell around the same time of year for the last decade, the match has just become another match. And the last truly great Hell in a Cell match didn't even take place at this pay-per-view, but at WrestleMania over eight years ago.
Nick Piccone and Vaughn Johnson, along with the good brother Sawyer, discussed the history of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches by putting together a 16-match elimination bracket and going match-by-match in determining just which is the greatest Hell in a Cell match of all-time.
And, yes, there are some major upsets along the way.
You can check out the official bracket here:
