January 10, 2022

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011022BrianRobinson Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles finally started taking some Alabama players, oh and surprise (!) they're good.

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft. Here are some Alabama and Georgia players that we missed during the season who will be playing in the National Championship Game.

Brian Robinson (4), RB, Alabama (6'1, 225)

In case you missed Bama's win over Cincinnati to get to the National Championship Game, Robinson ran all over the Bearcats, as he and the Bama offensive line were just to physical for Cincy's defensive front. He finished with 26 carries for 204 yards. 

Over his career at Alabama, Robinson has been behind guys like Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris, and Bo Scarbrough, and as a result only had 274 career carries in four years heading into the 2021 season. In 2021, it was finally Robinson's turn, and he carried 248 times for 1268 yards (5.1 YPC) and 14 TDs.

Robinson is a big back, as you can see, at 6'1, 225, and while he isn't often going to break off long runs, he is a hard runner who makes opposing defenders put him on the ground. He is also a competent pass catcher out of the backfield. He could be a younger replacement for Jordan Howard.

Jordan Battle (9), S, Alabama (6'1, 210)

Battle is an instinctive, playmaking safety who has 3 pick-sixes over the last 2 seasons. In 2021, he had 81 tackles to go along with 3 INTs. For those of you who follow college football closely, he's also the guy who kept Auburn's running back off the ground and shuttled out of bounds, stopping the clock and giving Bama's offense a chance to win that game, which they eventually did.

A look at his 2020 highlights: 

The Eagles have a clear need at safety, and after Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, this draft class has a deep group of guys who could go Round 2.

Zamir White (3), RB, Georgia (6'0, 215)

White was a five-star recruit out of high school (10th in the nation, per Rivals). He was sort of thought to be the next in line of great Georgia running backs, after Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D'Andre Swift, but he suffered an ACL tear his senior year in high school, and then another one his freshman year in college. At Georgia, he has not had the same explosive impact as those other great Georgia running back prospects. 

He is a physical, "one cut and go" downhill runner, who also excels in pass protection. In three years at Georgia, he has 369 carries for 1959 yards (5.3 YPC) and 24 TDs. He is not much of a threat out of the backfield as a receiver, as he only has 17 career catches. A look:

White is a tough inside runner who could be a cheap rotational guy on Day 3.

Jamaree Salyer (69), OL, Georgia (6'4, 325)

The Eagles love versatile offensive linemen like Salyer, who has played all five OL spots over the course of his career at Georgia. In the NFL, he'll very likely be a guard. Here he is at LG against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl a year ago: 

Isaac Seumalo has been unable to stay healthy in recent years, and the Eagles would be smart to find a player who can replace the flexibility that a healthy Seumalo gives them. Day 2 guy.

Nolan Smith (4), LB, Georgia (6'3, 235)

Like White above, Smith was a highly rated prospect coming out off high school (2nd in the nation, via Rivals), who had the best SPARQ rating in his recruiting class. (That means that he's an incredible athlete, in case you're unfamiliar with SPARQ.)

The Eagles love them some moldable athletes in the draft, like Milton Williams, Jalen Reagor, Davion Taylor, Jack Driscoll, Casey Toohill, Andre Dillard, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, etc. Obviously, some mixed results there.

Smith had an immediate role in Georgia's defense as a true freshman, but his production has left something to be desired. 2021 has been his best year, as he has 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 1 INT, and 3 forced fumbles. Here he is against Georgia:

Smith should probably stay in school another year, but I like him as a SAM in Jonathan Gannon's defense if he comes out.

If there are some Bama or Georgia players you like that you think we missed, they might be below... 👇

Previously profiled players

August 28

  1. Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
  2. Jeffrey Gunter, SAM, Coastal Carolina
  3. Zach Harrison, EDGE, OSU
  4. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
  5. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

September 4

  1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
  2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
  3. Adam Anderson, SAM, Georgia
  4. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
  5. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

September 11

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  2. Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State
  3. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
  4. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
  5. Drake London, WR, USC

September 18

  1. Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
  2. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB, Indiana
  3. Nik Bonitto, SAM, Oklahoma
  4. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
  5. Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

September 25

  1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
  2. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
  3. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
  4. Zonovan "Bam" Knight, RB, NC State
  5. Merlin Robertson, SAM, Arizona State

October 2

  1. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas
  2. Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
  3. Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
  4. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
  5. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU

October 9

  1. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
  2. Avery Young, CB/S, Rutgers
  3. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
  4. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
  5. Kenyon Green, OG/OT, Texas A&M

October 16

  1. Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
  2. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
  3. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
  4. Ikem Ekwonu, OG/OT, NC State
  5. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

October 23

  1. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
  2. David Bell, WR, Purdue
  3. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
  4. Sam Williams, DE, Ole Miss
  5. Drake Jackson, DE, USC

October 30

  1. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
  2. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
  3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
  4. Chris Rodriguez, Jr., RB, Kentucky
  5. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

November 6

  1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
  2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
  3. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
  4. Jaxson Kirkland, OT/OG, Washington
  5. Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

November 13

  1. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
  2. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
  3. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
  4. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
  5. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

November 20

  1. Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
  2. Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
  3. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
  4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
  5. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

November 27

  1. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
  2. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  3. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan
  4. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
  5. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

December 4

  1. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
  2. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
  3. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
  4. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
  5. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

December 11

  1. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
  2. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
  3. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
  4. Isaiah Chambers, DE, McNeese State
  5. Travis Jones, DT, UConn

December 18

  1. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  2. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
  3. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
  4. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
  5. DeAngelo Malone, SAM, Western Kentucky

December 23

  1. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
  2. Dominique Robinson, Egde, Miami Ohio
  3. Zachary Carter, DE/DT, Florida
  4. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
  5. Zion Johnson, iOL, Boston College

December 28

  1. Logan Hall, DE, Houston
  2. Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota
  3. Jeremiah Hall, FB, Oklahoma
  4. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
  5. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

December 31

  1. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
  2. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
  3. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
  4. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
  5. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

January 1

  1. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
  2. Kyren Williams, RB< Notre Dame
  3. Tre Sterling, S, Oklahoma State
  4. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
  5. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

