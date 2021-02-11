Eagles 'stay or go' final poll results

Over the last month or so, we've looked at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups, analyzed whether each player should stay or go, and allowed the readers to cast their votes as well. Here we'll show how you voted.

Previous "Stay or Go" analysis:

• Howie Roseman • Doug Pederson

• Quarterback • Running back • Wide receiver

• Tight end • Offensive tackle • Interior OL

• Defensive end • Defensive tackle • Linebacker

• Cornerback • Safety • Specialists



Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 82% Carson Wentz: 48.2% Nate Sudfeld: 9%

Running back

Miles Sanders: 97.8% Boston Scott: 85.1% Jason Huntley: 41% Corey Clement: 10.6%

Wide receiver

Travis Fulgham: 94.3% Jalen Reagor: 93.3% Quez Watkins: 92.4% Greg Ward: 88.1% John Hightower: 75.2% J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 29.6% DeSean Jackson: 13.8% Alshon Jeffery: 3.8%

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 97.1% Richard Rodgers: 60% Zach Ertz: 35.7%

Offensive tackle

Jordan Mailata: 99% Lane Johnson: 95.6% Jack Driscoll: 95.5% Andre Dillard: 82.6% Jason Peters: 2.3%

Interior offensive line

Brandon Brooks: 93.1% Isaac Seumalo: 93.1% Nate Herbig: 86% Jason Kelce: 85.4% Luke Juriga: 62.7% Sua Opeta: 43.8% Matt Pryor: 31.6%

Defensive end

Josh Sweat: 98.1% Brandon Graham: 92.4% Derek Barnett: 56.4% Genard Avery: 35.6% Vinny Curry: 10.2%

Defensive tackle

Javon Hargrave: 86.3% Fletcher Cox: 80.6% Raequan Williams: 71.7% T.Y. McGill: 61.9% Hassan Ridgeway: 29.4% Malik Jackson: 9.3%

Linebacker

Alex Singleton: 98.6% T.J. Edwards: 95.6% Shaun Bradley: 85% Davion Taylor: 83.7% Duke Riley: 19.5% Nate Gerry: 6.2%

Cornerback

Darius Slay: 87.8% Craig James: 80.5% Avonte Maddox: 78.7% Michael Jacquet: 59.7% Cre'Von LeBlanc: 47.3% Nickell Robey-Coleman: 4.1%

Safety

K'Von Wallace: 94% Rodney McLeod: 84.8% Jalen Mills: 78% Marcus Epps: 73% Rudy Ford: 64.1% Grayland Arnold: 43% Elijah Riley: 21.3%

Specialists

Rick Lovato: 95.9% Jake Elliott: 73% Cameron Johnston: 64.2%

Head coach and general manager

Doug Pederson (pre-firing): 53.2% Howie Roseman: 5.1%

Top 5

Jordan Mailata: 99% Alex Singleton: 98.6% Josh Sweat: 98.1% Miles Sanders: 97.8% Dallas Goedert: 97.1%

Bottom 5

Nate Gerry: 6.2% Howie Roseman: 5.1% Nickell Robey-Coleman: 4.1% Alshon Jeffery: 3.8% Jason Peters: 2.3%