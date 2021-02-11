More Sports:

February 11, 2021

Eagles 'stay or go' final poll results

By Jimmy Kempski
Over the last month or so, we've looked at each of the Philadelphia Eagles' positional groups, analyzed whether each player should stay or go, and allowed the readers to cast their votes as well. Here we'll show how you voted.

Quarterback

  1. Jalen Hurts: 82%
  2. Carson Wentz: 48.2%
  3. Nate Sudfeld: 9%

Running back

  1. Miles Sanders: 97.8%
  2. Boston Scott: 85.1%
  3. Jason Huntley: 41%
  4. Corey Clement: 10.6%

Wide receiver

  1. Travis Fulgham: 94.3%
  2. Jalen Reagor: 93.3%
  3. Quez Watkins: 92.4%
  4. Greg Ward: 88.1%
  5. John Hightower: 75.2%
  6. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: 29.6%
  7. DeSean Jackson: 13.8%
  8. Alshon Jeffery: 3.8%

Tight end

  1. Dallas Goedert: 97.1%
  2. Richard Rodgers: 60%
  3. Zach Ertz: 35.7%

Offensive tackle 

  1. Jordan Mailata: 99%
  2. Lane Johnson: 95.6%
  3. Jack Driscoll: 95.5%
  4. Andre Dillard: 82.6%
  5. Jason Peters: 2.3%

Interior offensive line

  1. Brandon Brooks: 93.1%
  2. Isaac Seumalo: 93.1%
  3. Nate Herbig: 86%
  4. Jason Kelce: 85.4%
  5. Luke Juriga: 62.7%
  6. Sua Opeta: 43.8%
  7. Matt Pryor: 31.6%

Defensive end

  1. Josh Sweat: 98.1%
  2. Brandon Graham: 92.4%
  3. Derek Barnett: 56.4%
  4. Genard Avery: 35.6%
  5. Vinny Curry: 10.2%

Defensive tackle

  1. Javon Hargrave: 86.3%
  2. Fletcher Cox: 80.6%
  3. Raequan Williams: 71.7%
  4. T.Y. McGill: 61.9%
  5. Hassan Ridgeway: 29.4%
  6. Malik Jackson: 9.3%

Linebacker

  1. Alex Singleton: 98.6%
  2. T.J. Edwards: 95.6%
  3. Shaun Bradley: 85%
  4. Davion Taylor: 83.7%
  5. Duke Riley: 19.5%
  6. Nate Gerry: 6.2%

Cornerback

  1. Darius Slay: 87.8%
  2. Craig James: 80.5%
  3. Avonte Maddox: 78.7%
  4. Michael Jacquet: 59.7%
  5. Cre'Von LeBlanc: 47.3%
  6. Nickell Robey-Coleman: 4.1%

Safety

  1. K'Von Wallace: 94%
  2. Rodney McLeod: 84.8%
  3. Jalen Mills: 78%
  4. Marcus Epps: 73%
  5. Rudy Ford: 64.1%
  6. Grayland Arnold: 43%
  7. Elijah Riley: 21.3%

Specialists

  1. Rick Lovato: 95.9%
  2. Jake Elliott: 73%
  3. Cameron Johnston: 64.2%

Head coach and general manager

  1. Doug Pederson (pre-firing): 53.2%
  2. Howie Roseman: 5.1%

Top 5

  1. Jordan Mailata: 99%
  2. Alex Singleton: 98.6%
  3. Josh Sweat: 98.1%
  4. Miles Sanders: 97.8%
  5. Dallas Goedert: 97.1%

Bottom 5

  1. Nate Gerry: 6.2%
  2. Howie Roseman: 5.1%
  3. Nickell Robey-Coleman: 4.1%
  4. Alshon Jeffery: 3.8%
  5. Jason Peters: 2.3%

Jimmy Kempski
