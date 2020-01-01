Grocery shopping: Five college players to watch who could interest the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft

As long as you're taking in some college football bowl action this New Years Day, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Xavier McKinney, CB/SCB/S, Alabama (6'1, 200): (14) Michigan vs. (13) Alabama, VRBO Citrus Bowl, Wednesday, January 1, 1:00 p.m.

McKinney is a versatile playmaker who is drawing comparisons to another former Bama DB in Minkah Fitzpatrick. McKinney was only a starter for two years at Bama, and he put up impressive numbers in a defense where there sometimes aren't enough big plays to go around:

Xavier McKinney Tackles (TFL) Sacks INT FF PBU 2018 74 (6) 3 2 2 10 2019 85 (4.5) 2 3 4 5



McKinney can play either safety spot, and he's comfortable covering running backs, tight ends, and slot receivers. He's also an aggressive tackler, and a savvy blitzer. A highlight reel:



We're profiling McKinney because he'd be a good fit in the Eagles' defense (or any defense, really), but I would say the odds are low that he lands in Philly, as I can't imagine that they'll take a safety in the first round, and he won't be there in Round 2. I do think he'd make sense for Dallas, so you may as well just know about him now.

Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon (6'4, 316): (6) Oregon vs. (8) Wisconsin, Rose Bowl, Wednesday, January 1, 5:00 p.m.

Lemieux a four-year starting left guard at Oregon, so if you're the Eagles, you'd only be interested if you think Isaac Seumalo is your center of the future, and you think Lemieux can be your starter at LG, as you're not (in theory) getting a versatile lineman.

If you do think Lemieux can be that, he is a technically sound guard with some power and an ideal demeanor., but he's not going to block guys out in front of screen 20 yards down the field like Jason Kelce. Here's Lemieux against Auburn's talented front this season. There's definitely plenty to like:



He'll probably go Day 2.

Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon (6'4, 231): (6) Oregon vs. (8) Wisconsin, Rose Bowl, Wednesday, January 1, 5:00 p.m.

Johnson was a 4-star prospect out of Glassboro High School in South Jersey who enrolled at Penn State, reshirted, and played at Happy Valley for three years before transferring to Oregon. He had some moments, like a walk-off TD reception against Iowa in 2017, but overall, his PSU career was a disappointment.

In his redshirt senior season at Oregon, Johnson hasn't made a huge impact, catching 25 passes for 401 yards and 4 TDs. So why profile him? Well, he's very big, and clearly skilled. A highlight reel from 2017:



Should Johnson go undrafted, perhaps Johnson would follow in the footsteps of former Glassboro High alum Corey Clement, by signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent?

Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee (6'2, 204): Indiana vs. Tennessee, Taxslayer Gator Bowl, Thursday, January 2, 7:00 p.m.

Callaway is a speed receiver whose talents may have been wasted to some degree in Tennessee's offense. His production there wasn't great overall, but his yards per catch average should appeal to the Eagles, especially his 21.2 YPC in 2019.

Marquez Callaway Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 1 13 13.0 0 2017 24 406 16.9 5 2018 37 592 16.0 2 2019 29 616 21.2 6



While the numbers aren't where you'd like them to be, Callaway's talent is still pretty clear, as he made more than his share of spectacular plays:



An added bonus is that Callaway brings some return ability to the table, as he has 3 career punt return TDs on 39 opportunities, and a 13.8 career punt return average. Here's one against South Carolina:



The Eagles haven't had a threat at punt returner since "Chip Kelly era Darren Sproles." I think Callaway makes sense late on Day 3, as an immediate special teams contributor, and developmental receiver.

Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee (6'6, 325): Indiana vs. Tennessee, Taxslayer Gator Bowl, Thursday, January 2, 7:00 p.m.

Smith's fit with the Eagles is pretty straightforward. He is a brick wall offensive lineman with left tackle and left guard experience who anchors against power, and moves the line of scrimmage in the run game (though there are concerns about his aggressiveness). In the NFL, he'll very likely play guard.

With Jason Kelce soon to retire, the Eagles will either need a center to replace him directly, or a left guard if they view Isaac Seumalo as the center of the future.

The hard part with Smith is determining how healthy he is, as he has had recurring issues with blood clots in his lungs.

Previously profiled players

• August 24



Lamical Perine, RB, Florida Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

• August 31

Scottie Phillips, RB, Ole Miss Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Troy Dye, LB, Oregon Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn

• September 7

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado J.D. Spielman, WR, Nebraska Jason Huntley, RB, New Mexico State Ashtyn Davis, S, California

• September 14

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State Cohl Cabral, C, Arizona State Cam Akers, RB, Florida State Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

• September 21

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin Shyheim Carter, S, Alabama Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

• September 28

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama Jacob Eason, QB, Washington Jaquarius Landrews, S, Mississippi State Zack Moss, RB, Utah

• October 5

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan Oluwole Betiku Jr., DE, Illinois K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State Jake Hanson, C, Oregon

• October 12

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU Joe Burrow, QB, LSU Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

• October 19

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Larrell Murchison, DT, NC State Brandon Jones, S, Texas Steven Gonzalez, OG, Penn State Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

• October 26

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU K.J. Costello, QB, Stanford McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

• November 2

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson Patrick Nelson, S/LB, SMU James Proche, WR, SMU Joe Reed, WR/RB/KR, Virginia

• November 9

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State James Lynch, DT, Baylor Grant Delpit, S, LSU Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

• November 16

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

• November 23

Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU Matt Hennessy, C, Temple Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

• November 30

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame Darryl Williams, OG/C, Mississippi State Douglas Coleman, S, Texas Tech

• December 7



Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU John Hightower, WR, Boise State Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

• December 14

Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana Lafayette

Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

• December 21

Luq Barcoo, CB, San Diego State Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty James Morgan, QB, FIU Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

• December 26



Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M Michael Pittman, WR, USC

• December 28

Antonio Gibson, WR/RB/KR, Memphis Khalid Kareem, DE, Notre Dame Troy Pride, CB, Notre Dame Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

• December 30

Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Kentucky Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

